What time is Edinburgh's Christmas lights switch-on, where, and who's there? - everything you need to know

The lights will be switched on at an event on the Royal Mile.

The festive season is now upon us, and Edinburgh is about to get into the spirit with the official switch-on of the city's Christmas lights for 2019 at an event on the Royal Mile.

An artist's impression of the Christmas lights switch-on (Photo: Edinburgh's Christmas)

What?

Edinburgh's Light Night will be hosted by Forth 1's Arlene Stuart and will see local choirs and dance troupes will perform alongside an ensemble of cast members from The Lion King.

Edinburgh’s Little Voices Big Stars, Rock Choir Live, the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh’s Community Choir, and Intercultural Youth Scotland and Ama-zing Harmonies, a choir created through the work of Transit into Confidence, a charity supported by OneCity Trust.

Two big screens on the Royal Mile will beam the performances to the audience before a fireworks display and a "flying visit" from Santa makes a special exit as he lights up the city, including the famous Christmas tree.

OneCity Trust will also be bucket shaking at the event.

When?

Edinburgh's Light Night kicks off at 3.30pm, with the fireworks display at 5pm..

Where?

The Royal Mile. Underbelly, who have organised the event, add that the event is expected to be very busy and to leave plenty of time to arrive.

They add people should travel by public transport to avoid city centre congestion.