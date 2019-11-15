What’s on: Scotsman critics pick their must-see shows for the week ahead

This week’s cultural highlights include Central Belt dates for space rock trailblazers Hawkwind, an exhibition of prints by Adrian Wiszniewski at the RSA and the very first panto of the season

Fiona Shepherd on Pop: Hawkwind/The Steve Hillage Band with Gong

Space rock trailblazers Hawkwind, best known for cosmic standard Silver Machine, celebrate a half century as rock’n’roll renegades, adopted down the years by a number of different counter-cultural movements. Their most famous ex-member, Lemmy, has passed on to rock Valhalla but the group are still helmed by founder member Dave Brock, ringmaster of their psychedelic travelling circus. Meanwhile, their contemporary and collaborator Steve Hillage conjures the spirit of his former band Gong in an unfortunate clash of the progressive rockers. Hawkwind, Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh, tonight, 0131-668 2019; O2 Academy, Glasgow, tomorrow, 0141- 418 3000. The Steve Hillage Band, SWG3, Glasgow, tomorrow, 0141-337 1731

Ken Walton on Classical: The RSNO & Steven Osborne

Thomas Søndergård, above, and the RSNO are joined by the orchestra’s artist in residence (and one of Scotland’s greatest living musicians) Steven Osborne, in Mozart’s final Piano Concerto, K595. The programme opens with the stormy Act 3 interlude Nachtstück from Franz Schrecker’s 1912 opera Der fern Klang, and closes with the heat of Tchaikovsky’s Pathétique Symphony. Perth Concert Hall, 21 November, 01738 621031; Usher Hall, Edinburgh, 22 November, 0131-228 1155; Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, 23 November, 0141-353 8000

Joyce McMillan on theatre: Rapunzel – A Hair-Braiding Adventure

It’s only mid-November, but already the first glimpse of seasonal glitter appears over the horizon, with the launch of Johnny McKnight’s 14th Stirling pantomime. This one tells the story of Rapunzel, the princess locked in a tower who saves her own life with the help of her super-long hair – and in this case, of the scissors-wielding hairdresser prince, Rocco. Robbie Jack and wicked lady Helen McAlpine lead the cast, in a panto famous for its 21st century versions of traditional fairytales, and for its use of a supporting cast of local young folk. Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling, 20 November until 31 December, 01786 466666

Duncan Macmillan on Art: Adrian Wiszniewski

If you go to the RSA annual exhibition, as I very much encourage you to do, there is an added treat in a separate small show of prints by Adrian Wiszniewski. There are wonderful etchings of Burns and Tam o’Shanter and a set of the artist’s woodblock prints including several landscapes whose colour and design seem to bring Gauguin to Scotland. Royal Scottish Academy, Edinburgh, until 1 December, 0131-225 6671