What’s on: Scotsman critics pick their must-see shows for the week ahead

This week’s cultural highlights include Alan Bissett’s new play, an exhibition of intaglio printing and the bittersweet lyricism of Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No 2

FIONA SHEPHERD ON POP: The KT Bush Band

Never say never but Kate Bush’s touring days are most likely consigned to history, making this reformed line-up of her early KT Bush Band about as close as it’s possible to get to a portion of her performing history. Guitarist Brian Bath and drummer Vic King played with the teenage Bush on the London pub circuit as she readied the songs for her debut album, The Kick Inside. Singer Sallie-Ann Hurst has the unenviable task of tackling Bush’s idiosyncratic and gymnastic vocal arrangements. Summerhall, Edinburgh, 15 November, 0131-560 1580

SUSAN MANSFIELD ON ART: Intaglio: In Colour

A broad range of artists demonstrate the varied capabilities of intaglio printing in this group show. Musician Brian Eno is among those overcoming the technical challenges of working with colour, alongside work by contemporary artists Rob Churm and Bronwen Sleigh and archive work by Victor Pasmore and William Crozier. Glasgow Print Studio, until 17 November, 0141-552 0704

KEN WALTON ON CLASSICAL: The SCO & Maxim Emelyanychev

The Scottish Chamber Orchestra welcomes its new principal conductor, Maxim Emelyanychev, above, with a cracking programme this week, featuring the bittersweet lyricism of Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No 2 (soloist Carolin Wildman), Mozart’s joyous Jupiter Symphony, and the UK premiere of French film composer Philippe Hersant’s Five Pieces for Orchestra. Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh, 14 November, 0131-669 2019; City Halls, Glasgow, 15 November, 0141-353 8000; Aberdeen Music Hall, 16 November, 01224 641122

JOYCE MCMILLAN ON THEATRE: Do Not Press This Button

Kirstin McLean directs the award-winning writer and performer Alan Bissett in this new Play, Pie and Pint show at Glasgow’s Oran Mor. Two commuters, Marie and Ben, fall into friendly conversation on a train, but things take a turn for the sinister when Ben realises she’s playing psychological games with him; and then an unsuspecting stranger finds himself caught up in their game and hopelessly out of his depth. Oran Mor, Glasgow, 11-16 November, 0141-357 6200