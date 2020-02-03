Watch: Wild Rose star Jessie Buckley moves Renée Zellweger to tears with BAFTA performance of new Glasgow anthem

Irish stage and screen star Jessie has won huge acclaim for a performance at the BAFTAs ceremony of a new Glasgow anthem from the hit country music film she made there.

Some of the world's biggest movie stars, including a tearful Renee Zellweger, Olivia Colman and Bradley Cooper, watched Buckley perform the song Glasgow (No Place Like Home) at the Royal Albert Hall

Written for the film, which was filmed extensively around Glasgow, by Oscar-winning actress and songwriter Mary Steenburgen, it was featured in the finale of the movie, which charts the efforts of a struggling single mother to pursue her dreams of making it as a country singer in Nashville.

The song is song by Buckley's character Rose-Lyn Harlan in an emotional homecoming scene, which is set at Glasgow's Celtic Connections festival and was filmed at the Old Fruitmarket, one of its most popular venues.

Zellweger and Buckley had been in competition for the leading actress honour at the BAFTAs, with the American star winning for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the biopic which Buckley also starred in.

Paying tribute to Buckley during her acceptance speech, Zellweger said: "Jessie Buckley you are a superstar, I’m so proud of you for this evening. You elevate everything that you do, I love you and I admire you and I’m so grateful for our collaboration. Thank you for our friendship, thank you.

Speaking before the ceremony to presenter Edith Bowman, Buckley said: "It was a real honour and joy to be nominated. I was genuinely in shock - it was completely unexpected. I woke up this morning and thought: 'I'm going to enjoy myself tonight.'"

Written by Glaswegian screenwriter Nicole Taylor, Wild Rose was hailed by critics as Scotland's answer to A Star Is Born. The film won three honours at the BAFTA Scotland Awards in Glasgow in November, including best film actress for Buckley.

Buckley, who starred opposite Julie Walters, who played her on-screen mother in Wild Rose, unveiled the film at the Glasgow Film Festival just over a year ago.

She told at the time how she "worked my *** off" to try to give a convincing performance as a cleaner struggling to make her way as a singer while bringing up two young children after being released from behind bars.

The 30-year-old made several incognito visits to the Grand Ole Opry club - which features in several key scenes - and went drinking with the cast and crew to pubs like The Laurieston Bar and The Ben Nevis to try to get into “the Weegie mentality.”

Buckle returned to Glasgow for two sold out shows playing the songs from the movie in the summer.