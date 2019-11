Have your say

The community came together in Bo’ness on Saturday to get the festive season started.

Santa and the Aviemore reindeer were in the town centre meeting youngsters and their families.

Christmas lights switch-on in Bo'ness on Saturday, November 23. Santa helps Fair Queen Kennedi Mann (12) and competition winner Mason Barr (5) switch on the lights. Picture by Jamie Forbes.

Later in the day Santa was there when the Christmas lights were switched on by Fair Queen Kennedi Mann (12) and competition winner Mason Barr (5).

There was an afternoon of entertainment for the whole family ahead of the big switch on, including live entertainment, fairground rides and market stalls.