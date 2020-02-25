Watch: New film exposes impact of Edinburgh's Christmas market on Princes Street Gardens

A new short film has been released highlighting the impact of Edinburgh's controversial Christmas market on Princes Street Gardens - and lampooning city council leader Adam McVey.

Edinburgh-based artist and filmmaker has edited together footage shot in the gardens in recent weeks for the the two-minute film.

It shows the full extent of the damage to the park and how it has been waterlogged by the recent bad weather. Full restoration is not expected to be carried out until Easter.

The most recent Christmas market was the biggest in the history of the event, spreading to the south side of the main Edinburgh-Glasgow railway lines for the first time.

Heritage and community groups want a rethink of the number of market stalls, bars and fairground rides even if councillors give the green light to new "space deck" infrastructure which was brought into the gardens last year by event producer Underbelly, even thought they had failed to apply for planning permission.

The new film has been commissioned by the Citizen canpaign, which was set up last year to "defend" Edinburgh against over-tourism, gentrification, privatisation of public space and the impact of its ­festivals.

The film is set to a soundtrack of extracts of a speech made by Cllr McVey at a recent tourism summit in the city, in which he described Edinnburgh as the "front door" to Scotland and "one of the world's must-see destinations.

Mike Small, co-founded of Citizen, said: "We;ve been concerned about the takeover and abuse of public space and common good land for some time - reflecting the concerns and anger of people across the city.

This film contrasts the rhetoric of council leader Adam McVey - which combines a sort of naive utopian narrative about Edinburgh - and a dismissive tone about people who have concerns and questions about the city's governance.

"It also challenges the idea of 'progress' being aligned with endless grinding commercial exploitation and the idea that they are synonymous and there is no alternative.

"One of the fallacies about 'city development' is the idea that the past was one of a cultural void where nothing happened and no-one existed.

"It starts with the idea of Scotland and Edinburgh as a sort of blasted heath and that is why we end up with a culturally hollowed-out hellscape of Harry Potter, German markets and tartan tat.

"We are working with committed to working with artists and filmmakers as a creative response to the crisis in our city.

"We are also open to creative dialogue with anyone who we think is acting in good faith."

Mr Reynolds insisted he had been sent the drone footage anonymously, but said he had been to the gardens himself with his family.

He added:: "The film came about after I took my kids to the gardens and seeing them start to sink in the mud. I thought it was very concerning and should be highlighted."

Cllr McVey was a keynote speaker at last month's Edinburgh Tourism Action Group conference at the Assembly Rooms.

During his speech he said the recent debates on the impact of tourism and events in the city had been tarnished by "ugliness" and "extremism" based on where people who were living and working in the city came from.

The council leader said he would prefer that the city was still “grappling” with the tourism industry’s growth and success in 10 years’ time rather than see Edinburgh become “so insular as to think ourselves of just another city.”

Cllr McVey is quoted in the short film stating: "I hope we have not become so insular as to think ourselves of just another city or pretend that the residential amenity in the city centre of a capital city can be the same as living in a suburb of an average town. It isn't the same and it shouldn't be the same.

"Nostalgia doesn't create good policy. Nostalgia dragging you back to a year that is gone and a place and time that is gone doesn't give you a good way of looking to the future.

"Edinburgh is the front door to Scotland in so many ways for visitors. We are on bucket lists of people across the globe. That didn't happen by accident."