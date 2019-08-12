Village show making comeback after decade off at Ancrum

Have your say

Ancrum’s once-traditional village show is poised to make a comeback later this month after last being staged over a decade ago.

Its organising committee says the new show, taking place on Saturday, August 31, will showcase and celebrate traditional skills but also recognise the importance of moving with the times.

The event will feature old favourites such as local produce, crafts, baking and traditional skills but will add a few more modern categories too.

Younger villagers are being invited to submit entries for best selfie photograph, and there are categories for exotic produce, upcycled items and gluten-free baking.

There will also be a dog show to give the village’s four-legged inhabitants the chance to have their proverbial day.

Show committee chairwoman Fizz Calder said: “We are really excited to be bringing a competitive show back to Ancrum.

“This village is great at rising to a challenge, and we can’t wait to see the results.

“We wanted to have an event that really showcased the innovations and creativity that happen every day in Ancrum, and we hope this is the perfect vehicle.”

Entertainment on offer will include a fake bake-off, wild food cookery demonstrations, silent disco and chainsaw-carving.

Visitors can also enjoy an afternoon barbecue before an evening of live music featuring the Jockuleles, Frank Usher, Seoras Ashby and the Stare from 4.30pm.

Fellow organiser Kate McInnes added: “Ancrum has built an enviable reputation in recent years for punching well above its weight with community events.

“The village fete, fireworks, art festival, Hogmanay do and festival rideout all attract significant crowds.

“We have such a strong community, it seemed only fitting that we stirred up a little competition and gave people a chance to show off what they have created over the year.”

The show is scheduled to get under way at 1pm, with activities and demonstrations throughout the afternoon and live music to follow from 4.30pm to 10pm.

There’ll also be a bar and barbecue.

Admission is free, but those over the age of 16 there to see the musical acts later on will be charged £8 entry.

Schedules are available from Ancrum Pantry and the village’s Cross Keys pub, and youngsters are busy creating advertising signs for display around the village.