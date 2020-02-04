V&A Dundee: One million visitors recorded at V&A Dundee after less than 18 months

Dundee's V&A museum us notch up a million visitors today - less than 18 months after opening its doors.

The landmark has been announced after weeks after official research was published showing the museum had generated £75m for the Scottish economy in its first year of operation.

The city's waterfront museum - which is said to have supporting the equivalent of 2143 full-time jobs across Scotland - has become one of the country's busiest visitor attractions since it was unveiled in September 2018.

One in three visitor to the museum are said to have been drawn from Dundee and the wider Tayside area, with 42 per cent from the rest of Scotland and

V&A Dundee attracted more than 300,000 visitors in its first three months and 830,000 in its first 12 months. The official prediction was that the museum would attract half a million visitors in its first year of operation.

The museum, designed by award-winning Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, has secured worldwide publicity for Dundee since the building, the centrepiece of the city's £1 billion waterfront regeneration, began to take shape after work got underway in February 2015.

The arrival of the V&A in Dundee is already thought to have boosted the value of tourism to the local economy to a record £187 million - up 8.7 per cent in the space of 12 months.