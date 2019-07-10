Under the Machine: Echo Machine

Dundee’s Echo Machine travelled the world in their former guise –The Mirror Trap – taking in some of Europe’s most respected festivals and touring multiple times with major acts such as Placebo.

Despite only forming last year, this foundation has enabled the band to tour around Scotland, selling out several shows.

The threesome’s new single, Automatic Love, a glam-pop homage to all things 1980s pop, was released on Friday, and we saw them play a brilliant live set at creative industries festival XpoNorth in Inverness on Wednesday.

Echo Machine make their international debut with a festival appearance in Ukraine next week with a slot at Atlas Weekend in Kiev. This is followed by a gig at Glasgow’s King Tut’s for their Summer Nights festival on 17 August and a hometown show at Clarks in Dundee on 29 August.

For full info visit https://www.facebook.com/echomachinez