Track Santa’s Sleigh as he visits Fife town

For nearly 40 years a much loved Kirkcaldy Christmas tradition has been the Kirkcaldy and District Lions Club Santa Sleigh Journey around the town raising funds for local charities.

It’s a fabulous sight with twinkling lights and Christmas songs blaring, no-one wants to miss the fun!

And on December 2 the Santa sleigh will be back once again in Kirkcaldy.

Now, Santa has joined the 21st century and thanks to modern technology locals can track Santa using their phone.

All people have to do is Like and Follow the Kirkcaldy and District Lions Club Facebook page and click on the “track Kirkcaldy Lions santa sleigh” link to get real time GPS tracking.

The fun starts in Kirkcaldy at 6pm on Monday, December 2.

His itinerary is:

Monday 2nd Dunnikier Estate

Tuesday 3rd Dunnikier Estate

Wednesday 4th Capshard, Langdale View

Thursday 5th Hollybrae

Monday 9th Holly brae and Ostlers way

Tuesday 10th Seafield

Wednesday 11th Oriel Road/Strathallan

Thursday 12th catch up if any nights missed due to weather.

George Mcdonald, Lions President, said: “For many local people the Santa sleigh really is the start of Christmas, it brings an amazing carnival atmosphere to the streets.

“Very importantly it is our main fundraising event of the year, enabling us to continue to support local charities including Maggie’s, Chas, Nourish.”

He added: “We, as Lions are very proud of the fact that every penny we raise for charity goes to charity!”