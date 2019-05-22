Tourists are throwing Haribo into Loch Ness in an attempt to find Nessie

Could this be the way catch Nessie once and for all?

Loch Ness is one of Scotland's most iconic landmarks, and mention of it often prompts a much debated question - does the Loch Ness Monster exist?

Nessie might be partial to a sweet treat according to German tourists (Photo: Shutterstock)

For those who say yes, the next question is often, ‘How do we find it?’

Some German tourists think they have the answer.

Capturing Nessie with Haribo?

Thanks to a German advert for Haribo, which aired last year, copycat tourists think they have the solution to finding Nessie.

And now German holidaymakers have been spotted throwing the sweet treats into the loch.

What’s the advert?

The advert shows a tour guide and his troupe gathered by Loch Ness, with some bagpipes playing in the background. The tour guide has his binoculars out, clearly hoping to impress his crew with a sight of the elusive creature, but unfortunately he can see nothing but water.

Suddenly, he has an idea and grabs a bag of Haribo, which he distributes into a bowl and offers amongst his patrons.

Looking to show off, the tour guide then tosses a sweet into the air, going to catch it in his mouth when suddenly Nessie emerges behind him and snatches it out of the air. The crowd looks on in awe and as quick as she came, the monster disappears again.

Real or fake?

The Loch Ness monster has been the fascination of monster hunters around the globe and the discussion over its existence has never been settled.

The first sighting of Nessie dates back to 565 AD. She reportedly emerged from the waters of Loch Ness and grabbed a servant before retreating into the water. This account was written in the Life of St Columba by Adomnn, which was written in the sixth century, AD.

The most famous alleged photograph of the monster was taken in 1933, but this was later revealed to be a hoax.

The hope of catching a glimpse of the famous monster is what brings scores of tourists to the shore of Loch Ness and reports of sightings are ever growing, with 2017 marking a record year for supposedly spotting Nessie.