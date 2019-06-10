Top Scots musician hailed as ‘beautiful soul’ following death

The Scottish music world has paid tribute to an Isle of Skye-based musician – who played with Sir Elton John at Live Aid – following his death.

Trombonist Rick Taylor worked with George Michael, Robbie Williams, Chris Rea, Wet Wet Wet and the Spice Girls before relocating to the Hebridean island in 2002.

He died on Friday night aged 62 after suffering a suspected heart attack.

Taylor, who toured around the world with Sir Elton, also worked with jazz greats like Gil Evans, Mike Gibbs and George Russell. He became immersed in Scotland’s jazz and folk scenes after moving to Skye and went on to set up his own record label and music school in the island’s south.

Taylor released an album of songs inspired by his experiences on Skye in 2010 and was one of the key figures involved in the creation of a Skye Swing Jazz Festival in the Sleat area, where he lived. The musician toured and recorded with Skye band the Peatbog Faeries for years and led the horn section of the Scottish folk-orchestra supergroup The Unusual Suspects.

Among the other Scottish acts Durham-born Taylor worked with were Justin Currie, Salsa Celtica, Colin MacIntyre, Karine Polwart, Eddi Reader and Blazin’ Fiddles.

An acclaimed musical director, composer, conductor and lecturer, Taylor had worked regularly at both Sabhal Mor Ostaig on Skye and Lews Castle College on Benbecula.

The Unusual Suspects – a group launched at Glasgow’s Celtic Connections festival in 2003 – said: “There are no words that can truly express the loss of Rick Taylor.

“A founding member and essential force in The Unusual Suspects since its inception, a friend, an inspiration, he was a beautiful and gentle soul, with a huge musical vocabulary and a heart to match. Such memories of extraordinary music, great times and wholehearted laughs that would make you ache.

“Rick, we’re truly grateful for everything you brought to our world and even more so that you leave it with us.”

A tribute posted by the Peatbog Faeries said: “We are so sad to tell those who haven’t heard the awful news that our great friend and inspiration Rick Taylor has passed away.

“He was part of the band for around seven years and contributed greatly to three studio albums, as well as our 2009 live album.

“Along with Nigel Hitchcock and Paul Spong, he formed a formidable brass section that, as a folk band from Skye, we could never have imagined having the privilege to work and play with.”

Bruce McGregor, a founder member of Blazin’ Fiddles, said Taylor was “truly the most inspiring musician I’ve ever met”.