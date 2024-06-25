Top activities Scots want to do on staycation this summer revealed

Newly released data from Visit Britain which has been analysed by The Cut & Craft has revealed the top activities that Scots want to do when on staycations this summer.

Looking at June’s figures, walking, hiking, or rambling took the lead massively (46%), visiting heritage sites were second (35%), a 31% difference, trying local food and drink was third (33%).

Speaking on the findings, the operations manager of The Cut & Craft Darioush Shahidi said: “It is fantastic to see the variety of activities Scots want to partake in this summer when on staycation. It is also really encouraging to see that trying local food and drink came third, with still a high percentage of 33% when compared to other activities.

