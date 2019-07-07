Tom’s bonny Bonnybridge garden boosts charities

A fanatical Bonnybridge gardener who raises cash for charities from summertime open days is to stage another fundraising event on Sunday, July 21.

Tom Williamson is opening his beautiful garden under the Scotland Open Garden Scheme, and will split any money raised between the Scheme and his own nominated cause - Animal Adoption, a charity which saves and rehomes small animals.

Tom’s Thornton Avenue garden has more thn 550 plans on display in a relatively modest space, and is the result of tireless effort on his part.

He manages it all despite sight problems, using his gardening as a refuge from personal difficulty.

Last year he opened on his own initiative and raised more than £450 for charity, with support from local garden centres.

The garden is open from noon until 4pm on the day, admission £3 - children free, but must be accompanied by an adult.