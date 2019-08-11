Thunderstruck Party at the Palace was one to remember

A glowering sky, rolling thunder and apocalyptic streaks of lightning only added to the atmosphere of yesterday’s Party at the Palace.

While events across Scotland were washed out or scaled down it could be this dramatic opener for the hugely popular Linlithgow showcase of top Scottish music talent will be seen as the benchmark future events have to follow.

That’s even if the Wagnerian-style weather show can’t be guaranteed to happen in quite the same way again.

The Charlatans dodged the B Movie-style thunderstorm which briefly delayed a real tour de force from local heroine K T Tunstall.

The legendary Midge Ure, tribute band Definitely Oasis, Carly Connor and the Britpop Kings were among the other crowdpullers in a day which rewarded the determination of festival-goers with a unique entertainment counterpoint to the better-publicised maelstrom of the overcrowded capital.

As the pictures from our chief photographer Michael Gillen show, the real strength of Party at the Palace is its unerring ability to appeal to people of all ages.

Add to that a brilliant line-up of the country’s finest popular music acts and this festival, only in its fourth year, is already one of the few events in the calendar that can reasonably be described as unmissable - and that was just day one.

Today’s lineup includes - with sublime prescience - Wet Wet Wet, along with Deacon Blue, Fun Lovin’ Criminals and many more.

You can find full details of the acts, tickets and extras (street food, pamper zone, funfair etc) at https://www.partyatthepalace.co.uk/

