Thousands of torch-bearers take to streets of Edinburgh's Old Town for start of Hogmanay festivities

Thousands of fired-up torch-bearers have taken to the streets of Edinburgh’s Old Town to herald the start of the city’s Hogmanay festivities.

Around 20,000 people are taking part in the annual torchlight procession curtain-raiser which launches the 27th edition of the event, with another 20,000 estimated to have watched on from vantage points on the Royal Mile.

Thousands of fired-up torch-bearers have taken to the streets of Edinburghs Old Town to herald the start of the citys Hogmanay festivities. Pic: Edinburgh PyroCeltica

Fire-throwing artists and drummers led the “river of light” to Holyrood Park, where the crowds gathered to create a symbol of friendship against the backdrop of the city centre before a fireworks display above Calton Hill.

Pipes and drums bands from across Scotland took part in the parade, along with fire theatre company PyroCeltica and the Harbingers Drum Crew, with The Torches and Clanadonia among the groups entertaining the crowds in the park.

The parade kicks off three days of major events in the city which are expected to attract an overall audience of around 160,000 people.

Lord Provost Frank Ross, who led the parade, said: “Once again the torchlight procession provided a breathtaking start to Edinburgh’s Hogmanay.”

Ed Bartlam and Charlie Wood, directors of Hogmanay festival producers Underbelly, said: “The torchlight procession is Edinburgh’s Hogmanay’s iconic opening event, a moment when people come together to celebrate the end of one year and the start of a new one, and this year a new decade too.

“The image of thousands of people forming the image of two people reaching out their hands in friendship is something to be proud of, of warmth, welcome and friendship.”