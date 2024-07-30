This Porno does not pass the Bechdel Test
Following a resounding sold out triumph of a preview with ★★★★ review (Everything Theatre),‘This Porno does not pass the Bechdel Test’ is coming to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe!
“The chance to win the night of your dreams with semi famous porn star Lance Hardwood”Sienna's won the competition and now it's time to reap the rewards...
Location - Greenside@RiddlesCourt, Willow Studio
Date / time - 19th - 24th August, 14:00
Tickets - Full price: £13, concessions: £10 -Link to tickets!
Accessibility - Wheelchair access, wheelchair accessible toilets
Run time - 50 minutes
Content warnings - discussions of sex and sexual abuse, mentions of death and drug use, drug use depicted
Age recommendation - 16+
Cast and crew: Writer, director, actor - Jessie-Wren Jacobs Movement director, actor - Paddy Lish Dramaturg - Zoe Manset
'Nowadays it’s probably harder not to see porn than to actually see it… Jessie-Wren Jacob’s This Porno Does Not Pass the Bechdel Test takes this concept of easy access and runs amok with it. Jacobs’ writing cleverly leads us through this debate about porn. It builds slowly and subtly, until suddenly we are confronted with some uncomfortable truths, especially about how limits are constantly being pushed to keep a paying audience engaged.” - ★★★★ Check out Everything Theatre's full review of the preview performance Here!
