F*ck-a-fan: An internet contest where an ordinary person can appear in a video with their favourite porn star.The countdown’s begun – in 45 minutes, Sienna and Lance will begin their livestream, but she’s having doubts. Not just about the recording, but porn in general. Sex. Ethics. Jason Derulo. This hilarious feminist tragicomedy will give you a night you won’t forget.

Following a resounding sold out triumph of a preview with ★★★★ review (Everything Theatre),‘This Porno does not pass the Bechdel Test’ is coming to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe!

“The chance to win the night of your dreams with semi famous porn star Lance Hardwood”Sienna's won the competition and now it's time to reap the rewards...

Location - Greenside@RiddlesCourt, Willow Studio

A night you won’t forget in a hurry…

Date / time - 19th - 24th August, 14:00

Accessibility - Wheelchair access, wheelchair accessible toilets

Run time - 50 minutes

Content warnings - discussions of sex and sexual abuse, mentions of death and drug use, drug use depicted

Age recommendation - 16+

Cast and crew: Writer, director, actor - Jessie-Wren Jacobs Movement director, actor - Paddy Lish Dramaturg - Zoe Manset