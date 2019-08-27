These wrestling champions will be defending their belts at Musselburgh’s Brunton, here’s how to get tickets

THE World Wide Wrestling League (W3L)returns to Musselburgh next week with their biggest event of the year, Wrestlution XIII.

W3L’s fifth visit to The Brunton and their thirteenth annual Wrestlution, the live American-style wrestling event has proved ever popular with kids and families alike.

Jayla Dark

On 6 September they bring some of the very best international wrestlers to town.

The event will see the W3L Heavyweight Championship defended as Johnny Lions defends against former Champion Mike Musso and Seven Deadly Sins winner Craig Stephens in a Triple Threat match.

The 41-year-old Lions announced his retirement early this year and has since said that, “win, lose or draw”, Wrestlution XIII will be his last night in the ring.

Lions is looking to retire on top as the reigning champion but will face tough competition.

On the night, the W3L Women’s Championship will also be defended as Jayla Dark, having just returned from a tour of Japan, will defend against former Champion Emily Hayden.

The two faced off earlier this summer and it took the entire locker room to separate the pair after the match got out of hand.

As a result, wrestling fans are likely to be treated to a No Holds Barred Street Fight for the W3L Women’s Championship.

Mike Musgrave of W3L says, “We are a UK wrestling promotion that for close to 15 years has worked hard to put on top quality events around the country featuring the very best international wrestlers.”

In addition , the W3L Wrestling Showdown Championship and Tag Team Championship will also be defended as part of the bill.

For a taste of what action to expect at the big event on the night and to allow you to keep up with all the developments in the lead up to Wrestlution XIII, visit www.W3LNetwork.com and watch the weekly web show, Wrestling Showdown.

World Wide Wrestling League: Wrestlution XIII, Brunton Hall, Musselburgh, 6 September, ,doors 6.30pm, first match 7pm, £12-£16, family of four £44, www.W3LWrestling.com