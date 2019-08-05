Theatre review: Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran, Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh

A sense of the whole of history is thrillingly present in Javaad Alipoor’s new show Rich Kids: A History Of Shopping Malls In Tehran, co-created with Kirsty Housley.

Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran, Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh ****

Produced by HOME Manchester in association with the Traverse, Rich Kids also revolves around an image of something hurtling towards destruction; but in this case the primary image, conveyed through the show’s

Instagram account which we’re all invited to join, as well as on the shifting screens that dominate the stage, is of the crushed and mangled yellow Porsche in which the wealthy son of one of Iran’s revolutionary leaders, and the middle-class girl with whom he has been cheating on his fianceé, meet their deaths during a wild night in Tehran.

Behind the story of Hossein and his girlfriend, though, lies the whole accelerating arc of modern and post-modern global history, as Iran emerges into modernity as a rich source of oil exploited by the west, then rises up in revolution against that western domination, and then spawns a revolutionary elite whose children can and do enter a hyper-homogenised global shopping culture, and live the western consumer dream.

Throughout, both Alipoor and his co-performer Peyvand Sadeghian handle the complex technological elements of the show with style and seriousness, while weaving a hugely challenging web of thoughts and ideas about the hyper-connected world we now inhabit, and how the current era in human history might look from the multi-millennial perspective offered by the archaeological record of Persia/Iran.

And if a little more time is needed at the outset to ensure that audience members are all connected and ready, there is, in the end, more than enough rich information conveyed through the performance itself to lead us through a story that begins with a single human tragedy, but rapidly expands to create a powerful non-western perspective on a global civilisation beginning, like that Porsche, to spin out of control.

JOYCE MCMILLAN

Until 25 August

