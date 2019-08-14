Strictly stars head to Fife for live shows

Have your say

Stars from BBC’s Strictly are coming to Fife for live shows.

Celebrity contestant, Danny John Jules hits the stage of the Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline, in November – while professional dancers Vincent Simone and Ian Waite team up for a show at the Adam Smith Theatre next April.

And former star, Brendan Cole, brings his live show to the Alhambra next February.

The shows are sure to be hits with fans of the hit series which is set to return to our screens.

Danny John Jules spent eight weeks on the show with his dance partner, Amy Dowden.

He made his name in the cult TV series Red Dwarf, and was also seen in Death In Paradise, but his roots are in musical theatre, and his live show will showcase his skills as a song and dance man as he takes audiences on a journey through the life of showbiz icon, Mr Wonderful himself, Sammy Davis Jr.

Danny John Jules is at the Carnegie Hall on Friday, November 22.

The Strictly theme continues with Brendan Cole returning to the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, with ‘Showman’ – his latest touring stage show which features backing dancers and a live band.

Brendan has become something of a regular visitor to the theatre in recent years, and is sure to draw another big crowd.

Strictly pro dancers Vincent Simone and Ian Waite come to the Adam Smith Theatre on Friday, April 17 next year.

The show comes with a meet and greet offer to fans.

Full details at the box offices.