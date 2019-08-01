My Festival: Basil Brush

I only have time to see one show in Edinburgh. Why should I go to yours?

You should go to my show because I am the only talking fox performing on the Fringe ... it’s unique! There will be so much laughter – some even in the right places – and I will have celebrities, music, and free alcohol served in super-soakers... What more would you want?

Now I think of it, I’ve got time to see two. What else should I definitely go to?

If you have time for two shows, after seeing Unleashed make sure you come to the afternoon family fun show. It’s a completely different show, but should be performed in a car park because the jokes are on so many levels, for kids and grown-ups! My singing in it is described as rap... that might be a spelling error, though. Ha, ha! Boom, boom!

What are the best and worst things that have happened to you at the Edinburgh Festival?

This is my first visit to the Festival but autograph hunters are a problem... no matter how hard I try, I can’t find any! Also if I accidentally look upwards alongside someone in a kilt it can be quite scary... I just don’t know where to look, although I’m grateful it’s summer ’cos when there’s snow and I’m only 18 inches tall it would give a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘cold snap’.... Painful!

Please describe where you’re living this month.

I was told I’d be in five-star accommodation, and that was a tent from Amazon, it had five stars, but since then I’ve moved to a little flat near to Arthur’s Seat... always wanted to be taken up Arthur’s Seat... I’m sure the views are great.

What’s your favourite place in the city and why?

I love Jenner’s... it’s so posh... perfect for an urbane fox, great for bit of shopping, then afternoon tea. The Castle is fun... great big bins to rummage through and I had a go at blowing someone’s bagpipes there... It sounded more like a didgeridoo that had died. Maybe they weren’t bagpipes!

Who do you most like spending time with at the festival?

I shall be spending most of my time with my mister, Mr Martin Cabble -Reid, he’s my bodyguard. Don’t mess with him... there’s a lot of him and he’s very protective of me.

Where can I find you at 9am, 9pm and 2am?

With all this talk on how much sleep we should be getting, I shall be tucked up in bed at 9 am... I love a lie-in... At 9 pm I shall be tucked up in bed too, as I love an early night... and at 2 am I shall be well tucked up in bed! I love my bed... and I won’t be alone... Rrrrrrrrrrr!! ... I love my little teddy... I’m supposed to be nocturnal but I need my beauty sleep and with two shows a day, I shall be looking after myself.

What’s the last thing you do before you go to bed at night?

The last thing I do at night?...The second to last thing I do is open the window... Ha, ha! Boom, boom! Also I always have a jacuzzi... Basically, it’s a bath, and before I go in I eat several cans of baked beans and let nature take its course. Why do you think I open the window!

Tell us something about you that would surprise people.

I am the only vegetarian fox in the region. I got “turned” at Glastonbury by a great festival food-maker called No Bones Jones, so no more chicken nuggets for me. I’m also saving the planet, cutting down on methane and all that... and I recycle my jokes.... so if you’ve heard them before, that’s good.

Thanks for the interview! I’d like to buy you a drink. Where are we going and what are we drinking?

If you want to buy me a drink we go back to Jenner’s, have a pot of tea and you can help me dunk my ginger nuts! Ha, ha! Boom, boom... Yes, a tea-total, ginger nut-dunking ginge on the Fringe! And it’s your shout.

Brush Family Fun show, Underbelly Bristo Square - Cowbarn, 1pm until 15 August; Basil Brush: Unleashed (suitability: 16-plus), 6:45pm, until 25 August