Les Miserables Glasgow 2020: cast and how to get tickets for the show’s Theatre Royal dates

Since Victor Hugo first penned the story of Jean Valjean back in 1862, it's fair to say Les Miserables has taken on a life of its own.

The story was adapted for the radio by Orson Welles in the 1930s, while its various screen versions have included the likes of Liam Neeson, Hugh Jackman, Gérard Depardieu and David Oyelowo.

Les Mis is now London's longest-running musical show. Picture: Shutterstock

However, the most famous offshoot from the tale of revolution and romance is undoubtedly the stage musical, usually known as Les Mis.

With the show about to arrive in Glasgow once again, here's everything you need to know.

What is Les Mis?

Les Mis tells the famous story of a French uprising and a man's quest for a better life. Picture: Shutterstock

Originally devised by Claude-Michel Schönberg, Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, Les Mis is a sung-through musical version of Hugo's classic novel.

In 1985, it was adapted into English by Cameron Mackintosh. As of this year, it is the longest-running West End musical of all time.

The show contains a number of iconic songs, such as “I Dreamed a Dream” and “Do You Hear the People Sing?”

In 2012, Tom Hooper adapted the musical (rather than the novel) for the big screen with an all-star cast, winning three Academy Awards and proving, once again, the enduring popularity of the show.

What is it about?

The story itself involves a man named Jean Valjean who, after serving 19 years in prison for stealing bread to feed his family, re-makes himself as a captain of industry and kindly political figure.

However, the man once responsible for his imprisonment, Javert, is determined to see him in shackles once again.

At the same time, a young woman named Fantine is impregnated and abandoned, forced to leave her daughter, Cosette, in the care of a local inn.

When the innkeepers transpire to be cruel and abusive, Cosette is rescued by Valjean, who adopts her as is own.

Years later, Cosette falls in love with a radical young student, andValjean is drawn into the fray trying to protect her.

Culminating in the June Rebellion in Paris in 1832, both Valjean and the city wind up in a battle over for their soul.



When does it come to Glasgow?

Though the show has been performed in London for over 30 years, it has never appeared in Glasgow.

Come next summer, that all changes.

Les Miserables will be playing from Wednesday 3 June until Saturday 27 June at Glasgow's Theatre Royal.

It will also be the first Cameron Mackintosh show to appear in Glasgow for 15 years.

How can I get tickets?

As of 21 October, pre-sale tickets are available for Theatre Card-holders via the Theatre Royal’s website.

General sale begins on Wednesday 30 October, tickets can be purchased the Theatre Royal’s website with prices starting at £32.