Global burlesque star and fashion icon Dita Von Teese announces new Edinburgh show

Burlesque superstar and global fashion icon Dita Von Teese will bring her new show to Edinburgh in 2020.

Edinburgh Playhouse will play host to The Glamonatrix burlesque revue which takes audiences on a stunning visual journey with one show-stopping performance after another.

The uber-glamorous variety show presents extravagant new production numbers from Dita and the cast, with costumes created by famed corset maker Mister Pearl, British designer Jenny Packham, French couturier Alexis Mabille, burlesque icon Catherine D’Lish, Brooke Brothers and more. Shoe aficionados will delight in the extraordinary bespoke footwear by Christian Louboutin.



The Glamonatrix tour boasts no less than four spectacular all-new acts, each one more lavish than the last.

Smothered in Swarovski crystal, Von Teese reinvents the classic burlesque “surprise cake” routine with a massive bejeweled cake, freshly served with a delightful whimsicality.

For the jaw-dropping “Lipteese” number, Dita evokes a John Willie retro-fetish dream, riding her giant sparkling lipstick to energetic remixes from her album by French artist Sebastien Tellier and Australian electronic dance artist Andrew Armstrong of the band Monarchy.

In another new act, this raven-tressed Glamonatrix will titillate as a big cat tamer in an erotic twist on vintage circus chic, wielding a crystallized whip while wearing a sparkling Hussar style suit.

Fans can also look forward to a thrilling update of her famous martini glass performed with an ensemble cast. Dita will be joined by the most revered performers in burlesque debuting exciting new acts for this tour, including Dirty Martini and Australian star Zelia Rose.



The Glamonatrix tour follows Von Teese’s “The Art of the Teese” which is the most successful burlesque tour of all time, playing to sold out theatres in cities across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia.

“The Art of the Teese” was a triumphant introduction of Dita’s full-length revue to Europe, with audiences clamouring to get tickets. This sensational tour sold out five nights at The London Palladium, graced the stages of opulent historic theatres, with even the Royals in attendance at the Opera Garnier in Monaco.



Von Teese said: "With the success of my last tour of Europe, I came home more inspired than ever and got straight into building new acts. I am coming back with an even bigger show than I’ve ever toured with before. Being in these historic theatres with audiences coming dressed to the nines, creates this incredible atmosphere unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.

"For me, burlesque has always been about finding my own power and confidence, embracing sensuality and encouraging others to do the same in their own lives. Glamour is the art of creating mystery and allure, and the new “Glamonatrix” show embraces all of these qualities."



She continues: "I feel so fortunate that burlesque has come to symbolise a celebration of beauty and sensuality in many forms, a place where unlikely icons take the stage and inspire others. I’m proud to be a part of the modern burlesque movement and I’m grateful to have the chance to tour with performers that change people’s minds about striptease.”

The Glamonatrix show is a full evening of comedy and sophisticated striptease that celebrates diverse beauty. Far from being a typical burlesque show, Dita elevates and modernizes the classic 1940s variety show, with both male and female forms glorified in a body-positive way that inspires and uplifts.

Always ahead of the curve, Dita’s casting has consistently been inclusive, diverse, and multi-faceted, showcasing the talents of male, female, and gender-fluid performers from around the world to create a body-positive, celebratory show like no other.

The show will come to Edinburgh on April 28, 2020 and tickets go on sale this Friday (June 28) at 10am.



Full tour dates:



April 16, 2020 Brighton Brighton Dome

April 18, 2020 Birmingham Birmingham Alexandra Theatre

April 20, 2020 London London Palladium

April 21, 2020 London London Palladium

April 23, 2020 London London Palladium

April 24, 2020 London London Palladium

April 28, 2020 Edinburgh Edinburgh Playhouse

April 30, 2020 Manchester Manchester O2 Apollo