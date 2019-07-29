Gareth heads for West End

It’s a long way from Newtown St Boswells to London’s glittering West End ... but that’s where one talented performer is heading after landing a contract with a top talent agency.

Gareth Williams was offered representation from MGA Management after impressing talent scouts with his performance at a showcase for industry professionals at London’s Soho Theatre.

The annual event, organised by The MGA Academy of Performing Arts, gives graduating students the opportunity to showcase their talents to leading figures from the performing arts industry including agents, directors and producers.

The 20-year-old, who recently graduated from The MGA Academy of Performing Arts in Edinburgh with a BA (hons) musical theatre qualification, said: “After my first day at The MGA Academy, I knew it was going to be the quickest three years of my life.

“The whole experience has been incredible. It’s been hard work, but the teaching has been second to none and I’ve had the chance to perform in lots of amazing shows.”

The former Earlston High School pupil, who has recently moved to London to begin auditioning for roles, continued: “I’ve always loved performing and to think I’m going to be able to make a living singing and dancing is a dream come true.

“For the past few months, I’ve been travelling down to London on a regular basis to audition for jobs so decided to move down permanently after graduating.

“It’s very exciting. Staff at The MGA Academy really prepared me for the audition process – they run special audition classes which give you an insight into what it’s like so you know what to expect.”

Gareth’s final performance with The MGA Academy was in a production of Little Shop of Horrors at Leith Theatre directed by Drew Gowland and choreographed by Murray Grant, co-founders of The MGA Academy.

He told us: “It was brilliant to end my time at The MGA Academy on such a high note.

“I love performing at Leith Theatre and it was a really inspiring to get to work with Drew and Murray as there is nothing they can’t do and they offer great advice on how to give the best performance possible.”

Drew Gowland, co-founder and managing director of The MGA Academy, said: “Everyone at The MGA Academy is incredibly proud of Gareth, and all he has achieved during his three years with us.

“For more than a decade, we have been providing students like Gareth with exceptional training on par with London’s leading dance and drama schools.

“Our training has allowed our graduates to build successful international careers on stage and screen and we wish Gareth all the very best.”

Drew added: “We are currently holding auditions for courses starting in September 2019 and would welcome applications from anyone with similar aspirations to Gareth.”

To apply for a place at The MGA Academy of Performing Arts, visit www.themgaacademy.com/apply