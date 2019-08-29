CBeebies stars take the lead in Alhambra panto

Two stars of children’s television are set to appear in this year’s festive offering at the Alhambra Theatre.

The Dunfermline venue will be staging its annual panto, which this year is Aladdin, from December 10 to 28.

And viewers of Molly and Mack on CBeebies will recognise a few familiar faces in the cast.

Joshua Haynes, who plays Molly’s brother Mack in the show, will take on the title role of Aladdin, and he’ll be playing alongside his on screen partner Danielle Jam, who is playing Princess Jasmine.

On screen Danielle plays Daisy, Mack’s love interest.

The pair are familiar with west Fife as some scenes from Molly and Mack are filmed there, and the Forth Bridge is featured in the programme.

Aladdin, which is the Alhambra’s 11th pantomime, is set to dazzle audiences with superb sets, amazing costumes, a full live orchestra and all the fun and magic people have come to expect from the theatre’s annual panto.

Once again, Billy Mack returns as Dame, bringing his infectious charm to the stage in the role of Widow Twankey.

And accompanying him in the part of Wishee Washee is Alan Orr.

The pair have played dame and comic sidekick to rave reviews from both press and audiences alike.

Taking on the role of Genie is Jamie McKillop, star of The Dolls, while Tyler Collins – noted for appearances in the National Theatre of Scotland’s ‘Last Dream’ and the tour of ‘The Broons – is set to play Abanazar, the 6ft 6” giant.

The production will be directed by Ian Bustard, who will also play the part of the Emperor.

Claire Fletcher, from the Alhambra, said: “Our audiences can expect to see all the traditional elements of a family pantomime, and the show promises fun and surprises for all the family.”