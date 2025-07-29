The Health Lottery keeps calm and carries on as the National Lottery has a 36-hour outage

If you’re wondering where to buy your lottery ticket while the National Lottery hits snooze for 36 hours to do some long-overdue tech tinkering this weekend, The Health Lottery will be up, running, and there for you. No blackouts. No long delays. No “please bear with us” signs. Open for business and happy to help as always.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Ellice, CEO of The Health Lottery said, “We are proudly British-owned and operated and we’re not planning any dramatic disappearances for a tech upgrade. Our systems work. Our tickets sell. Our money helps. We don’t need 36 hours to reboot – we just get on with it. Play The Health Lottery.”

Lottery players can play online through The Health Lottery website and at over 20,000 retailers across Great Britain. To date our players have raised over £134 million for good causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Lottery – now run by a Czech-based group after taking over the licence from Camelot last year – has warned retailers and customers it will need to shut up shop for around a day and a half to carry out its switchover. That means no ticket sales anywhere, no prizes paid out, and a whole lot of frustrated punters wondering where to turn.

The Health Lottery

The Health Lottery is here for you during this period and beyond. And our tickets are half the price - £1 when we launched, and £1 now…