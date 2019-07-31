The Burryman 2019: Origins and history of South Queensferry tradition

Scotland is a country rich in folklore. Every different part of the country has its own legends and rituals, often dating back centuries and still impacting the way people live today.

On 2 August 2019, South Queensferry will play host to one of Scotland’s most unusual traditions.

The Burryman is paraded through Queensferry every year,

A man covered head to toe in sticky burrs from local plants will be paraded through the town, where he will be given whisky at every pub.

This man is the Burryman, and his parade takes place annually at the same times as the Ferry Fair, and has done for many years.

Believed to bring the town good fortune if he is fed whisky and given money, the Burryman tradition must go on, for if it stops South Queensferry will be cursed with bad luck.

The question is, why does this happen?

The Burryman with his assistants.

What is the Burryman?

The origins of the traditional custom are uncertain. Some claim that it has been going for 900 years or more.

The ceremony involves the Burryman being wrapped from head to ankle in the sticky plants, with only eye holes and a mouth hole exposing the person within.

The stickiness of the plants means that the Burryman has to walk with his legs spread wide apart and arms outstretched. His arms rest on flower-decorated staves to help support them.

He is paraded by two assistants along a route some nine miles long, stopping off first at the former Provost’s house at Villa Road. He then tours the town, stopping in every pub for a drink of whisky, which he must drink through a straw due to the small mouth hole of the costume.

The whole parade takes place from 9am to 6pm, and the Burryman remains in costume for the whole thing.

Along the route, other local people cheer him and give him money and whisky to guarantee the village good luck.

Who is the Burryman?

Only men born in the town can take on the role of the Burryman. The position is currently held by Andrew Taylor, and in the past the same man has carried out the role for many years.

The person tasked with the role is meant to collect the burrs and the flowers for his costume himself. Approximately 20,000 burrs from the burdock plant are needed for the costume.

He wears many layers of clothing, including a balaclava, to prevent the spikes on the burrs from hurting him, around which the plants are wrapped until he is completely covered. He also wears a sash made from a flag of his choice, which has variously included the Union Flag and the Royal Standard of Scotland.

In 1860, the Dunfermline Press described the Burryman as “a lad covered all over with burs, with small apertures along being left for seeing and breathing.

“When stationary, the Burryman resembles a knight clad in chain armour with flower to represent plumes of feather on the head.

“When however he walks, the rocking motion, occasioned by the legs requiring to be kept wide apart, gives him the appearance of a bear.”

What does it mean?

While people remain uncertain about the exact origin of the custom, there are a number of theories.

Some claim that the Burryman’s appearance is designed to ward off evil spirits, while others say he is a symbol of regeneration, birth and fertility, similar to the Green Man.

It has also been claimed that the Burryman may have started out as a sacrificial victim from times pre-dating any modern religion.

While the Burryman tradition is still going strong, similar customs have died out in other Scottish fishing villages. These included Buckie on the Moray Firth and another ceremony in Fraserburgh, where people had to 'raise the herring' when there had been a poor fishing season.