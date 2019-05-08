Teenage magician’s burning Fringe desire

A Newtongrange teenager, who last year became the youngest ever magician to perform at the Fringe, is set for another capital run.

Edinburgh Magic Circle member Dan Bastianelli (19) will bring his ‘Trixated’ show to CC Blooms at 3pm every day August 3-25, except Mondays, as part of PBH’s Free Fringe.

The talented teenager can’t wait to entertain audiences at the world’s biggest arts festival again. He said: “It’s very exciting to return. Last year I performed at La Vida in Queensferry Street. This year its a bigger venue, a 50 seater.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be good. I’ve got a whole new show to perform.

“It’s family-friendly. Aimed at adults really, but it’s not offensive. There will be some card magic, rubix cubes.

“It’s free and non-ticketed. So great for families to come along and see my show.

“It costs nothing to run the venue and it’s donation based. Which makes it great for the performer and the audience.

“I did that last year and it went well.

“If your show is good people tend to be quite generous with donations.

“It’s good for the audience as it’s low risk. I got really good feedback from my shows at last year’s Free Fringe.

“I do weddings etc, so I’m practicing new material in that environment just now for my show at the Fringe in August this year.”

The former St David’s RC High School and St Mary’s Primary pupil loves performing magic. The university student currently uses his hobby to make an income.

He said: “I have been doing it since I was six, when I got a magic set for Christmas. And I have never grown out of it.

“I have been doing it semi-professional since I was 14. It’s great. I’m at University, studying mechanical engineering at Heriot Watt, so it’s my part-time job instead of working in a shop or a bar.”

Dan Bastianelli returns to the Fringe this year, August 3-25 at CC Blooms, Greenside Place, Edinburgh.