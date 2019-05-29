Synthpop hero Howard Jones returns to Edinburgh this week

‘WHAT is love, anyway...’ If you are old enough to remember that lyric, then the chances are there is a treat in store for you at the Queen’s Hall tomorrow when synthpop pioneer Howard Jones tours to the venue.

He’s celebrating the release of his brand new album Transform and 35th anniversary of the release of his debut album Human’s Lib.

As well as songs from the new album, expect to hear classics like What Is Love, New Song, Pearl In The Shell, Things Can Only Get Better and Hide and Seek.

Joining on at the gig will be special guests China Crisis, performing their hits Wishful Thinking, Black Man Ray and Working With Fire and Steel.

Jones promises he will be ‘bringing a lot of synths’ for a ‘sonic and visual feast’.

Howard Jones, Queen’s Hall, Clerk Street, Friday 31 May, £19.50-£39.50, 0131-668 2019