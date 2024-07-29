Suggestions of the Unexpected
Out of the darkest corners of your mind comes an improvised comedy nightmare. Join us as we take you on a journey through the intangible, via the unknowable and into the unexpected. This darkly hilarious spectacle is brought to you via the Twilight Zone, spied in a Black Mirror and guaranteed to give you Goosebumps. From the creators of Any Suggestions, Doctor? The Improvised Doctor Who Parody
***** (ScottishField.co.uk); ***** (One4Review.co.uk); ***** (MumbleComedy.net); **** (ThreeWeeks); **** (EdFestMag.com). Nominated for Best Improv Show, Leicester Comedy Festival 2023.
Comments
