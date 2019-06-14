Success of Game of Thrones took Edinburgh star Iain Glen by surprise

ALL around the world, fans of the HBO fantasy drama series Game of Thrones know Iain Glen as knight in exile Jorah Mormont.

But the actor confesses, not only has he lost count of the number of selfies he has been asked for since taking on the role, the success of the series took him by surprise.

“Completely,” he says. “It was only half way through the third season we all began to cotton on to the fact we were starting to have a global appeal, suddenly it became a heady, wonderful thing of which to be a part.”

Consequently, it is now impossible for the 57-year-old to remain anonymous.

“I can’t really,” he says. “I don’t seek it out, I’ve never really enjoyed that side of things, but Thrones has absolutely transformed the way people see you when you are walking in the street.

“Most of the time it’s alright, as my wife said to me, ‘Who wouldn’t appreciate people coming up to them and saying, ‘Oh mate, you’re great, we love you.’ It’s an ego-massage.

“That’s a nice side to it, but just occasionally, when you’re with family or trying to have a quiet breakfast or whatever, people can invade your space in a slightly heavy-handed way.

“Generally though, it’s nothing but a good thing.”

Iain does have one rouse up his sleeve, however, for getting about undisturbed, “Travel quickly, keep your eyes down, and a good trick is to wear headphones,” he confides.

