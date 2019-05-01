Stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race are coming to Edinburgh

Have your say

IF you loved the Ladyboys of Bangkok, chances are you’ll adore the ‘one night only’ experience coming to The Playhouse on Monday.

One of Netflix most popular series, there’s a chance to get up close and personal with the ultra-glamorous stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race when the Werq the World Tour sashays onto the Greenside Place stage.

Yes, on 6 May, the official RuPaul’s Drag Race world tour returns with an all new production for 2019.

Mission leader Michelle Visage, one time star of Celebrity Big Brother, takes voyagers on a journey to save the universe with the help of her intergalactic queens including Aquaria, Kameron Michaels, Asia O’Hara, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, Monét X Change and Violet Chachki.

The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race must save the galaxy in their brand new Werq The World show.

Produced by Voss Events, Drag Race producers World of Wonder and VH1, the all-new production follows the team of intergalactic queens on their mission to the sun to save our solar system from a dark entity intent on harnessing its power.

Visage will guide the audience through the universe for a dynamic display of the wonders held by each planet and its regal sovereign.

“This is the biggest, most elaborate production we have ever created,” says an exuberant Brandon Voss, the show’s producer.

“The music, sets, fashion, choreography and lighting are all a cosmic feast for the senses.

“Audiences will be in awe as their favourite queens come together on some incredible numbers.”

“Werq the World is the official Drag Race tour for a reason,” continues Visage.

“The show has always been a theatrical production of the highest calibre but in 2019, we’re stepping it up into the stratosphere.

“This show is going to leave fans gagging and I’m not afraid to say that my performance, in particular, will give you life.”

Reality TV show Ru Paul’s Drag Race premiered in 2009. Now shown in 15 countries around the world, it first aired in the UK on E4.

RuPaul’s Drag Race - Werq the World Tour, The Playhouse, Greenside Place, Monday 6 May, 8pm, £27.90-£155.15 (VIP Package), 0844-871 3014