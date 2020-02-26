Simon Pegg, Bill Paterson, Caitlin Moran and George MacKay set for Glasgow Film Festival as event gets underway

Star Trek and Shaun of the Dead star Simon Pegg, Fleabag favourite Bill Paterson, author Caitlin Moran and Belle and Sebastian singer Stuart Murdoch will be among the big names heading down the red carpet at the Glasgow Film Festival, organisers have revealed

George MacKay, one of the stars of First World War epic 1917, award-winning Scottish filmmakers Mark Cousins and Michael Caton-Jones, and Bridget Jones and Calendar Girls star Celia Imrie have all been confirmed for guest appearances.

Celia Imrie and Bill Paterson are among the stars of Love Sarah.

Bookended by opening gala Proxima, French filmmaker Alice Winocour’s new drama about an astronaut struggling to balance her ambitions with the realities of motherhood and the Coky Giedroyc’s adaptation of Moran’s novel How to Build a Girl, the festival has vowed to put female actors, writers and directors centre stage this year.

Every film screened on the final day of the event, on Sunday March, will be either directed or written by a woman or will have a female lead actress to coincide with International Women’s Day.

Expected highlights include the long-awaited Scottish premiere of Our Ladies, director Michael Caton-Jones adaptation of Alan Warner’s novel following the exploits of a group of Highland schoolgirls on a day out in Edinburgh.

Saudi Arabia’s first female film director, Haifaa al-Mansour, leading British documentary maker Jeanie Finlay, and legendary American photographer Susan Wood, who shot the likes of Billy Wilder, Jane Fonda, John Wayne, Howard Hawks and Gregory Peck during her career, will all be visiting the festival.

Edinburgh-based Cousins will be unveiled Women Make Film, his groundbreaking documentary on the history of female filmmakers, which has been narrated by Tilda Swinton and Jane Fonda.

Pegg will be in Glasgow to launch Lost Transmissions, a drama which sees him play a record producer who stops taking his medication for schizophrenia,

Paterson, Imrie and Killing Eve star Shannon Tarbet are among the stars expected ton the red carpet for the new romantic comedy Love Sarah, which sees a young woman enlisting help to pursue her late mother’s dream of running her own bakery.

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird will be unveiling his directorial debut, Days of the Bagnold Summer, which Belle and Sebastian have created the soundtrack for.

Bird and Murdoch will be taking part in a special in conversation event with broadcaster Edith Bowman. MacKay will be launching The True History of the Kelly Gang, a drama based on the Australian bush ranger Ned Kelly.

Allison Gardner, co-director of the event, said: “The festival features some stunning work from across the globe, from Bacurau from Brazil to Dolly Kitty and Those Twinkling Stars from India, via 50 other countries, ensuring we have a film from most corners of the globe.

"There really is a film for everyone in the feast of film that is GFF20.”

Jennifer Armitage, screen officer at funding agency Screen Scotland said: “Once again, the GFF programme demonstrates strength and depth through its drama and documentary premieres, retrospectives, and themed events, and highlights its importance to audiences in Scotland and as a launchpad for new cinema.”