Scottish Game Fair 2020: dates, tickets, venue and what’s on at this year's country show

This summer the Scottish Game Fair is returning for its 32nd year of celebrating conservation and the countryside.

Run by The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust, the three day long event will be held at Scone Palace in Perth, and aims to promote traditional activities like fishing and shooting. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the event.

There are lots of events visitors can participate in.

When and where is the Scottish Game Fair?

The fair will be held in the grounds of Scone Palace in Perth, on Friday 3, Saturday 4, and Sunday 5 July 2020.

The stately home, built on the ancient site where the kings of Scotland were crowned, has extensive public gardens and a maze.

The Scottish Game Fair will be open at the palace from 9:30am to 6pm each day.

What’s on?

A variety of prominent Scottish food producers will be featured in the Food Hall, and organisers describe the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust’s stand as a ‘must visit’ attraction, where the organisation highlights its research.

There will be a variety of shows and contests held in the main ring, including the The Four Nations International Gundog competition.

The public can get involved with various activities organised for all age groups and skill levels, including:

The Scurry – a race open to all with their own dogs

- Archery

- Clay Pigeon Shooting

- Air Rifle Shooting

- Fly Casting

Tickets

One Day Entry Tickets

- Adults: £18

- Children (5-15 Years): £4.50

- Family (2 Adults, 2 Children): £38

- Trade (Adults): £15.60

Two Day Entry Tickets

- Adult: £32

Three Day Entry Tickets

- Adult: £50

Couples Packages

- Two Adult Tickets, Two Show Guides, Free Gold Parking: £40

- Two Adult Tickets, Two Show Guides, Free Gold Parking & Gift Packaging: £44

- Camping: £45

Organisers say that both credit and debit card payments are accepted at the Fair, and there will be cash machines available at the main entrance. Each withdrawal will cost £2.95.

Tickets are available here.

Getting there

Travelling by car is the simplest way to reach the fair. Drivers should be aware that standard car parking costs £5, and can be bought on the day. Parking for Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust members is free.

There is also a £12 gold parking option which can be bought online in advance from the Scottish Game Fair website, allowing visitors to park closer to the event.

If travelling by train, there are regular services to Perth station from Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Dundee.

Stagecoach’s Strathay service number 58 can take visitors from Perth to Scone Palace on its way to Blairgowie. Event organisers recommend getting off the bus at the Old Scone Sawmill stop.

Amenities

Event organisers say there will be a ‘shop and drop’ service running throughout the fair, meaning visitors can leave large or heavy purchases in a secure area during the day.

There will also be a car park shuttle buggy service taking items directly to people’s cars.

Pay-as-you go visitor’s wifi will be available, but only in the catering marquee.

Accessibility

Organisers say there will be a dedicated parking area for people with access needs based close to the entrance to the Scottish Game Fair site. Stewards will be available to guide you to the fair itself.

To reserve an electric scooter or manual wheelchair you can book online here, print out an advance booking form from the website or contact the office on 01386 725391 to request a form to be posted to you.