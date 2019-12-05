Scotland's Hogmanay 2019 celebrations: 20 of the best parties and events to welcome in the New Year

With so much shopping, cooking and planning to be done ahead of Christmas, it's easy to forget that the biggest party night of the year takes place just days later.

To avoid getting left out in the cold this Hogmanay, it's important to get your plans in order ahead of time.

Glasgow's Merchant Square bars will be joining forces once again for Hogmanay. Picture: Merchant Square

Whether you're after a classy ballroom experience or a wild night on the town, there's a New Year's Eve party somewhere in Scotland that will be perfect for you.

Edinburgh

The Edinburgh Street Party

(Princes Street, Edinburgh)

Stonehaven's fire ceremony is one of the oldest New Year's celebrations in the world. Picture: The Stonehaven Fireballs

The biggest party in Edinburgh will return as revellers once again flood the streets to ring in the New Year.

With Marc Almond, The Snuts, Idlewild and a whole host more bands taking to the stage, 2019's end-of-year bash promises to turn the city into one big dancefloor once again.

The party will be placed in the capable hands of Love Island DJs, The Mac Twins, before Mark Ronson takes over at midnight to provide the soundtrack to welcome in the new year.

50p from every ticket goes towards The Brain Tumour Charity.

From 7.30pm (no entry after 10.30pm); Tickets £30.50; www.edinburghshogmanay.com/whats-on/street-party

Casino Royale: New Year's Eve 007 Extravaganza

(The Jam House, 5 Queen Street, Edinbugh, EH2 1JE)

Nothing says glamour, style and charm like James Bond and this year, The Jam House will let Hogmanay revellers indulge in their 007 fantasies with a lavish Casino Royale celebration.

The six-course dinner menu will take its cues from Bond's many international adventures, while the band will keep things lively with hits from across the decades, as well as a few classic Bond-inspired numbers.

Naturally, the whole affair will be fancy dress – nothing less than debonair 007 suits and Bond Girl allure will do.

6pm - 4am; Tickets £80 (entry and dinner); £25 (entry); thejamhouse.com/event/jamhouse-hogmanay/

Hogmanay Fiesta

(La Belle Angele, 11 Hastie's Close, Edinburgh, EH1 1HJ)

If you prefer rum to whisky and take steel drums over bagpipes, this tropical carnival could be the perfect way to ring in the new year.

The night will see the Edinburgh club's resident DJs going head to head with their Glasgow rivals Strawberry Jam in a battle of the beats, pumping out a stream of dancehall, samba, latin bass and afrobeat tunes.

The perfect recipe for Hogmanay with a twist.

11pm - 5am; Tickets £12 in advance, £15 on the door; For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Nightvision Hogmanay

(The Liquid Room, 9C Victoria St, Edinburgh, EH1 2HE)

For many Hogmanay is the time to do away with delusions of elegance and really cut loose.

The Liquid Room will once again be fully embracing that spirit by throwing a big party well into the wee hours, with DJs Alan Fitzpatrick and Patrick Topping on board to keep things jumping.

Taking over all four rooms of the freshly re-developed club, this year's Hogmanay is set to be bigger than ever.

10.30pm - 5am; Tickets are £55.95 and can be purchased on Skiddle



Hogmanay at the SKYbar

(SKYbar, DoubleTree by Hilton, 34 Bread Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9AF)

Located at the very top of the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Edinburgh's city centre, The SKYbar prides itself on offering a laid back atmosphere and a first-class view.

Given that one of the main features of Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations is its spectacular fireworks display, that makes it the perfect place to ring in the New Year.

As well as an unbeatable view of the city, this exclusive spot (it only opens one day a month, most of the year) will also be serving up hot portions of mac'n'cheese to help you settle in for an evening of relaxed celebration in front of Edinburgh's striking skyline.

8pm - 1am; Tickets £60; for more information and to book, go to Eventbrite.

Stirling

Stirling's Hogmanay, Stirling Castle

(Castle Esplanade, Stirling FK8 1EJ)

For 2019, Stirling Castle will be playing host to a pair of Hogmanay events to ensure that party animals of all ages can celebrate in its spectacular surroundings.

The Family Hogmanay will be hosted by broadcaster Jennie Cook and will feature live music performances from Dlu and Gemma Lamont under the iconic backdrop of Stirling Castle.

There will be hot food vendors on site, while over 18s are free to bring their own booze.

Later on, Cooke will be joined by Stephanie Cheape and Trecherous Orchestra for the grown-up portion of Stirling's Hogmanay.

There will be a fireworks display during both events (a softened one at 9pm and then another at midnight).

Tickets are £6 for the family event and £12.50 for the main one. Family Hogmanay runs from 7.15pm until 9.10pm, with the main event following from 10.15pm to 12.10pm; http://www.stirlingwinterfestival.com/

Stonehaven

Stonehaven Fireballs Ceremony

(High St, Stonehaven AB39 2JQ)

Goodness, gracious – great balls of fire!

Sure to shake your nerves and rattle your brain, the Stonehaven Fireball Ceremony makes for a truly spectacular way to say goodbye to the year.

Sparks will fly through the night air as the people of Stonehaven parade along the High Street swinging great balls of fire above their heads and sketching patterns of dancing flames as they go.

The night is then rounded off with yet more pyrotechnics as a fireworks display bursts into life above the street.

For those who can't make it in person, there is also now a webcam installed on the street's clocktower so you can watch from afar.

The event is free to enter but closes once capacity is reached. The procession starts at midnight and lasts around twenty minutes;

http://stonehavenfireballs.co.uk/

Oban

Oban's Hogmanay Ceilidh

(The View, 34 George Street, Oban, PA34 5NL)

Local band Ceol an Air will be on hand to fill the air with traditional Scottish tunes as Oban sends off 2019 with a good old-fashioned ceilidh at The View.

This family-friendly evening will reward enthusiasm over elegance or rhythm – so even the most duck-footed soul will fit right in as long as they throw themselves into the fray.

Tickets are £12 and the event runs from 9pm until 1am;

https://www.oban.org.uk/events/hogmanay-oban/

Glasgow

Merchant Square's Hogmanay Party

(71 Albion St, Glasgow G1 1NY)

If you decide to hit the town for New Year's Eve, one of the hardest choices is where to go.

With Merchant Square's party, you don't have to choose. Taking place in the courtyard between the square's many bars, you'll be free to flit between them to your heart's content all through the night.

Throw in a DJ and live entertainment from the likes of Soul Nation and The Riffreshers, and you've really got yourself a party.

Tickets are £30, doors open at 6.30pm and close at 1am. To book tickets or for more information, go to the Merchant Square website.

The Ashton Lane Street Party

(Ashton Lane, G12 8SJ Glasgow)

The Ashton Lane Street Party in Glasgow’s West End, is one of the most hotly anticipated events on the city's social calendar, combining cobbled street charm and chic bars with the vibrant party atmosphere of Hogmanay.

Each year, a crowd assembles underneath the lane's glittering fairy lights to drift between the bars and dance in the street, with one of Glasgow's premier DJs keeping the night air filled with heart-pumping bangers hour after hour.

With a mouth-watering range of street food and live music from some of the city's favourite acts, the Ashton Lane party earns its reputation year after year as one of Glasgow's best New Year’s Eve bashes.

Tickets are £25 and the party goes from 5pm until 1am;

https://www.facebook.com/events/ashton-lane-street-party/ashton-lane-hogmanay-street-party/558893394853670/

Hogmanay Comedy Special

(The Glee Club, 11 Renfrew Street, Glasgow, G2 3AB)

Let's be honest, 2019 has been a bit of a year. If there is one thing we could all do with before we put it to bed, it's a good laugh.

With four stellar comedians on the bill – Janey Godley, Susie McCabe, Ian Coppinger and Scott Gibson – The Glee Club is sure to keep you giggling all the way to the bells.

While the show rolls on, you can have food and drink delivered directly to your table, meaning you'll have nothing to do but sit back, relax and laugh.

The comedy routines will wrap up just in time for the big countdown and the house DJ will take over.

From 7pm to 1am, tickets £24.50;

https://www.glee.co.uk/glasgow/hogmanay/

Inverness & The Highlands

Bogmanay at Bogbain Farm

(Bogbain Farm, Inverness, IV2 5BA)

Bogbain Farm might seem a little out of the way for a Hogmanay party destination, but it's filled to the rafters with everything you'll need for the big night.

Revellers can enjoy a sumptuous three-course meal filled with local produce, a well-stocked bar, a folk singer and band blaring out ceilidh songs and a DJ to keep the party going well into 2020.

A piping hot portion of stovies will be served at the bells, keeping things traditional and helping you to refuel before you head back to the dancefloor or bar.

Tickets are £35 for the meal included or £25 for entry alone. The party goes from 7.30pm to 2am;

https://www.bogmanay.com/

Red Hot Highland Fling

(Ardross Street, Inverness, IV3 5NS)

The Red Hot Highland Fling has by now firmly established itself as one of the most popular New Year's Eve events to be found anywhere in the UK and shines as the crown jewel of the Highland's Hogmanay experience.

Celebrating Scottish heritage with some of the country's hottest traditional music performers, this year's Highland Fling will see the likes of Skipinnish, Dorec-a-belle and Torridon all taking to the stage to help send the year off with a bang.

The event will be hosted by Craig Hill and, as ever, will be completely free to enter.

It's a family friendly bash at which children are more than welcome, with 10,000 odd revellers of all ages expected to appear in Inverness once again to get their fling on.

More infromation can be found at the Red Hot Highland Fling Facebook page.

Hogmanay in the Highlands

(Ardanaiseig Hotel, Kilchrenan by Taynuilt, Argyll, PA35 1HE)

It is hard to think of a more idyllic setting in which to spend the final night of 2019 than surrounded by snow-covered hills of the Highlands, inside one of the cosy rooms of Ardanaiseig.

The beautiful old house is a grand reminder of Scottish history and heritage which a verse of Auld Lang Syne always calls to mind, and a lovely way to re-connect with it while relaxing into the new year.

Whether you go with black tie or traditional Highland dress, you'll want to don your finest garb for the champagne reception and gourment meal which will be laid on for you.

After that, there will of course be a full Ceilidh and a piper to help you dance the night away, before the bells themselves and a sky-scorching fireworks display to illuminate the hills below.

Prices start at £725 per person, more information can be found at the Ardanaiseig website.

Aberdeenshire

Hogmanay in The Haughs

(Queens Road, Turriff, Aberdeenshire, AB53 4EF)

The biggest, baddest ball to be had anywhere in the North East, Hogmanay in The Haughs returns to blast its way through another New Year's Eve celebration.

With music from the likes of The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Rianne Downey and Empire The Band, this year's party is set to raise the volume once again inside The Haughs' specially-built heated marquee.

Local vendors will be serving up hot food and cold drinks all through the night, as party-goers dance, laugh, bounce and drink their way through the last fleeting hours of 2019 and welcome in a whole new year.

Tickets are £45 for adults, £15 for children between 11 and 16, younger kids go free. The event runs from 6.30pm until 1.30am, more information can be found one the event's Facebook page.

The Aberdeen Hogmanay Party

(Schoolhill Outdoor Event Space, Schoolhill, Aberdeen, AB10 1JT)

With a trio of top class musical acts, Aberdeen is set to end 2019 with a bang. Whether you're looking for up-and-comers or a blast from the past, Aberdeen's Hogmanay bash has something to fit the bill.

First up will be local singer-songwriter Charlotte Holden, followed by Aberdeen indie-pop stars 101, and finally One Night of Queen by tribute band Gary Mullen and The Works.

A huge fireworks display will crown things off, ringing in the new year with a flurry of light and sound to send you into 2020 in spectacular style.

This is a free, unticketed event running from 9pm until 12am;

https://www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/services/leisure-culture-and-parks/events-aberdeen/hogmanay-2019

Dundee

Dundee's Hogmanay

(City Square, 65 High St, Dundee DD1 3BS)

When it comes to Hogmanay, Dundee goes all out with a huge event in the city square spread across the entire day.

The party starts early at 10am, with daytime entertainment from the likes of Funbox, Echo Machine, Billy Mitchell and Janine Allisa Wollman.

Then, as the sun descends and the festivities heat up, they'll be followed by Kyle Falconer, Eddie Reader, Sinderins and Gleadhraich.

Raging from dusk till dawn, Dundee's is one of the most all-encompassing parties you'll find anywhere in Scotland.

As if you need an incentive to join the fun, all proceeds from the event will go to charity.

From 7pm till 1am, tickets £36.40;

https://dundeehogmanay.com/

South

Cairndale Hotel's Hogmanay Show

(132-136 English Street, Dumfries, DG1 2DF)

Celebrated accordionist Leonard Brown will take to the stage alongside the Two Highland Lads to help Dumfries' Cairndale Hotel ring in the New Year.

Guests can begin their night with a glass of Buck's Fizz and a selection of canapes befroe moving on to the night's four course meal.

The musical trio will provide the entertainment as the hours tick down towards midnight, with a glass of champagne for everyone appearing just in time for the bells.

Best of all, those who book ahead can simply wander upstairs at the end of the night to sleep of the night's excesses. Sounds a lot better than waiting in the cold for a taxi, doesn't it?

Tickets are £75 per person and the event begins at 7.30pm. More information can be found on the Cairndale website.

Hogmanay at Barony Castle

(Old Manse Rd, Peebles EH45 8QW)

If you're looking to get away from the noise and bustle of the big city but don't want your Hogmanay to feel too small, why not borrow a little grandeur from the Barony Castle Hotel?

Situated in the very heart of the Scottish Borders, it makes for a beautiful place to spend the final moments of 2019, ideal for reflecting on the year passed and celebrating the one to come.

Spend the day pampering yourself in teh hotel's first class facilities before enjoying a four course gourmet dinner followed by a traditional Scottish Ceilidh and a few more modern tunes courtesy of the hotel's covers band.

The following morning, you can recover with a late breakfast before taking a tranquil walk though the local scenery.

The 2 Night Package, including dinner, is £259 per person. More information can be found at the Barony Castle website.

Perth

The Hogmanay Hoof!

(Scone Palace Park, Perth PH2 6BB)

Boasting the "Biggest Hogmanay party in Perthshire", the Perth Racecourse's Hogmanay Hoof! returns for the 11th year running.

Featuring live entertainment all through the night, it's ideal for anyone looking to go big this New Year's Eve, with a huge party guarenteed to roll on to the wee hours and act as the perfect send-off for a truly crazy.

Feast on traditional Scottish fare, with hot portions of stovies and haggis served up to keep everyone partying, before a piper guides you into 2020 with the hair-raising skirl of the Sottish bagpipes.

Traditional and modern all at once, it's the ideal way to say goodbye to the past and wve hello to the future.

£36 per person, doors open at 8pm;

https://www.perth-races.co.uk/Hogmanay