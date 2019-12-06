Santa and his reindeer are in Falkirk today

Falkirk High Street and the Howgate Shopping Centre will be the centre of the known universe today ...when Santa and his reindeer come to town.

The annual Reindeer Parade is an unmissable treat for kids of all ages (2pm to 4pm), and as a bonus Capital Sci-Fi Con toy trader market will be in the Howgate, along with some colourful cosplayers.

Falkirk Delivers expects a bumper turnout for the famous red-suited celebrity philanthrophist and his reindeer herd - and the sci-fi market is reckoned a great opportunity to buy “a Christmas gift for the geek in your life”.