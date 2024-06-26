Roxburghe Rocks Music Festival returns to Floors Castle

Scottish Borders’ stately home, Floors Castle is announcing the return of its much-anticipated Roxburghe Rocks festival on August 3rd, 2024. The event – which promises to be a memorable day, packed full of fun for family and friends alike – will once again delight when an exciting line-up of world-class tribute acts and local band, The Balancing Ducks, take to the stage against the background of this beautiful setting.

Floors Castle invites guests of all ages to enjoy tunes that have thrilled generations and experience iconic glam rock anthems with The Bowie Experience, upbeat 60’s dance classics with Capitol Motown and Soul Band, and sing-a-long disco hits with 21st Century ABBA tribute against the backdrop of one of the country’s most stunning historic buildings.

From 13:30 until 21:00, guests will be entertained by the internationally acclaimed Bowie Experience and the electrifying energy of Ziggy Stardust, closely followed by Motown by Moonlight, with a set of soul and disco and classics from Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin and more. Audiences can also enjoy the timeless classics of 21st Century ABBA Tribute, performing beloved hits including Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, Waterloo and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New to this year's show, local music sensation The Balancing Ducks will be flying the flag for the local community when they take the stage by storm with their crowd-pleasing, floor-filling setlist covering a variety of hits from festival anthems to foot-stomping classics from the likes of Kings of Leon, The Killers, Kaiser Chiefs, Oasis.

Music festival, Roxburghe Rocks, at Borders Stately Home Floors Castle

As well as an incredible music line-up, a range of delicious catering will be available onsite. Plus, for the first time and due to popular demand, guests are this year invited to bring their own picnic.

Floors Castle will have an on-site dedicated car park which will be available for overnight public parking.

Roxburghe Rocks is an accessible event. If you require a carer ticket, reach out to the Floors Castle team directly via email at [email protected].