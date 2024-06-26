Roxburghe Rocks Music Festival returns to Floors Castle
Floors Castle invites guests of all ages to enjoy tunes that have thrilled generations and experience iconic glam rock anthems with The Bowie Experience, upbeat 60’s dance classics with Capitol Motown and Soul Band, and sing-a-long disco hits with 21st Century ABBA tribute against the backdrop of one of the country’s most stunning historic buildings.
From 13:30 until 21:00, guests will be entertained by the internationally acclaimed Bowie Experience and the electrifying energy of Ziggy Stardust, closely followed by Motown by Moonlight, with a set of soul and disco and classics from Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin and more. Audiences can also enjoy the timeless classics of 21st Century ABBA Tribute, performing beloved hits including Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, Waterloo and more.
New to this year's show, local music sensation The Balancing Ducks will be flying the flag for the local community when they take the stage by storm with their crowd-pleasing, floor-filling setlist covering a variety of hits from festival anthems to foot-stomping classics from the likes of Kings of Leon, The Killers, Kaiser Chiefs, Oasis.
As well as an incredible music line-up, a range of delicious catering will be available onsite. Plus, for the first time and due to popular demand, guests are this year invited to bring their own picnic.
Floors Castle will have an on-site dedicated car park which will be available for overnight public parking.
Roxburghe Rocks is an accessible event. If you require a carer ticket, reach out to the Floors Castle team directly via email at [email protected].
For full information, including prices, the event line-up, food and drink vendors and options, FAQs and the site map, please be sure to visit Floors Castle’s official website at: https://www.floorscastle.com/events/roxburghe-rocks-2/
