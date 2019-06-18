Review ordered into future of Edinburgh's Christmas and Hogmanay events

A full-scale review of Edinburgh's world-famous Christmas and Hogmanay celebrations is to be carried out - as it emerged that new measures to protect Princes Street Gardens from the world-famous events will be put in place this year.

Council chiefs have pledged to seek views from the people of Edinburgh on the future of festivities which are more than 20 years old.

More than 700,000 tickets are now sold for Edinburgh's Christmas events.

A possible re-think, including an overhaul of their public funding, could take effect in 2022.

In recent years, more than 900,000 tickets have been sold across the two events, which are now said to be worth more than £152 million to the economy.

But council chiefs say the time is right for a "broader conversation" about how the city wanted the events, images of which are beamed around the world, to look in future.

The review has been ordered by councillors just two months after the launch of a campaign to "defend" Edinburgh against over-tourism, the privatisation of public space and the increasing "festivalisation" of the city.

Franz Ferdinand headlined Edinburgh's most recent Hogmanay celebrations.

Last month the Cockburn Association, the city's long-running heritage watchdog, raised concerns about parts of Princes Street being "effectively converted into a funfair" by major events.

However the current organisers of the festivities, producers Underbelly, said the review would help "sustain" the success of the festivals, which are currently staged between mid-November and early January.

And they revealed they have just been handed a two-year extension to their existing £813,000-a-year-contract, which will now run until January 2022.

Under their new agreement, they have agreed to step up efforts to reduce the impact of the winter festivals on Princes Street Gardens following concerns raised on social media about the lengthy closure of some areas while they recover in the early part of the year. A new-look for East Princes Street Gardens will be unveiled in the summer as part of an overhaul of the Scottish National Gallery.

St Andrew Square is transformed into an open-air ice rink every Christmas.

The council, rather than Underbelly, will lead the forthcoming review of the Christmas and Hogmanay events, which is expected to seek views from the public, as well as the business community, in early 2020 to allow time to put the new-look festivities from 2020 out to tender.

Donald Wilson, the city council's convener of culture, said: "Edinburgh’s Christmas and Hogmanay festivals are internationally renowned, and we should all take great pride in the fact they are recognised and enjoyed by residents as well as visitors, bringing significant financial and cultural benefits to the local economy.

“In order to sustain this success, now is the right time to have a broader conversation with our residents, businesses and other stakeholders about how we want our future winter festivals to look in future."

Underbelly took over the running of Edinburgh's Christmas celebrations in 2013 and won the contract to produce it and the Hogmanay festival four years later, ending the involvement of long-time organisers Unique Events.

“While reflecting the continued success of Underbelly as producers of the festivals, the extension gives us the time we need to do this properly. We’ll then be able to carry out a procurement exercise directly informed by this feedback.”

Green councillor Alex Staniforth: “I think the time is right to consult the city on its winter festivals.

"With the way the city approaches tourism being examined and in the shadow of climate crisis it’s important our winter festivals are fun for all, sustainable and accessible.”