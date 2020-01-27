Radio 1 to bring Harry Styles, Biffy Clyro, Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa to Dundee for 'Big Weekend' festival

Harry Styles, Biffy Cyro and Calvin Harris will take the stage when Radio 1 brings its annual music festival to Dundee this summer.

AJ Tracey, Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa will also perform at the city's Camperdown Park when the channel's Big Weekend event returns to the city for a second time in May.

Scottish festival favourites Biffy Clyro will be guaranteed a huge reception at Dundee's Camperdown Park.

More than 70,000 fans are expected to descent on the city for the three-day festival, which tours the UK to locations which do not normally boast large-scale events.

Its hosting of the festival, which is normally sold out well in advance is expected to be worth several million pounds to the local economy.

Pink, Sugababes, The Streets, Snow Patrol, Paolo Nutini and Muse all appeared in Dundee when the event was previously staged in the park in 2006.

Styles performed with One Direction at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Glasgow in 2014, when the event was headlined by Paolo Nutini, Coldplay, Katy Perry and Calvin Harris.

Styles said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be back at Radio 1’s Big Weekend, it’s the start of the summer and the crowds in Scotland are always insane."

Biffy Clyro singer Simon Neil said: "We're delighted to be appearing at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.

"We've had a wonderful relationship with Radio 1 over the years and it is always a highlight to play at the festival. We cannot wait."

Cuban-American pop star Cabello said: "Radio 1 has been a huge part of my journey over the last few years so I am beyond excited to be coming back to Big Weekend! It’s going to super fun to perform for you guys in Scotland."

Full details of how to get tickets for the event, which will be staged from 22-24 May, will be revealed over the next few weeks.

Aled Haydn Jones, head of programmes for Radio 1 says: "Radio 1’s Big Weekend is absolutely the highlight of the year for us and we’re delighted to be heading to Dundee this year bringing some of the biggest artists on the planet with us.

"Whether you are joining us at the event itself or making the most of the action across radio, TV, iPlayer, BBC Sounds and social media, it’s sure to be another unmissable start to the festival season.”

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said: "This is an incredible opportunity for Dundee and we are looking forward to hosting such an exciting event at Camperdown Park.

"Radio 1’s Big Weekend will showcase Dundee not only to the tens of thousands of people who attend, but also the millions who will watch and listen through the BBC.

"We expect a huge economic boost for the area as the event has been worth millions of pounds to previous host locations."