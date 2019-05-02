Prizes galore to be won at ladies day

It’s time to dig out your gladrags as Scotland’s most glamorous racing day, Stobo Castle Ladies Day, returns to Musselburgh Racecourse next month.

Whilst it may be all about horse racing, the event on June 1 is also widely regarded as one of the biggest fashion extravaganzas in the Scottish social scene. With big prizes on offer this year for the trend setters.

02/06/18

A host of leading personalities in Scottish fashion and style, including DJ Edith Bowman and Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts, form a panel of judges on the hunt for 2019’s King and Queen of Style. The high profile fashion parades will unveil the winners, with this year’s Queen of Style receiving a five star trip to New York for four nights and £2,000 spending money.

While, the King of Style will win a £1,000 voucher for Andrew Brookes Tailoring.

Nicola Roberts, who will be DJing on the day, said: “I’m super excited to fly into Edinburgh to join one of the biggest parties Scotland has to offer this summer. I look forward to soaking up the excitement and glamour.”

Edith Bowman, who will host an after-racing party, added: “Ladies Day at Musselburgh Racecourse is renowned as Scotland’s most glamorous racing day and famed as much for its inimitable atmosphere as its top class horse racing, so I’m really excited to be part of the day. I’ve heard there is no holding back when it comes to dress code on the day, so looking forward to checking out this year’s fashion extravaganza; with a trip to NYC for the winning Queen of Style, the pressure is on!”

Musselburgh Racecourse Ladies Day 02/06/18

Aisling Johnston, marketing manager at Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “Stobo Castle Ladies Day is Scotland’s biggest and most prestigious ladies day event, and we plan to make it more impressive than ever this year. Showcasing all the top racing action plus glamorous fashion parades, two after-racing parties, celeb A-listers – not to mention a whole host of fantastic food and drinks, live entertainment and incredible prizes.”