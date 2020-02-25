Prince Harry spotted strolling through Edinburgh's Waverley station

Have your say

Prince Harry surprised Scots as he walked through the Capital's main railway station carrying his bags this evening.

He was pictured sporting a black jacket and cap after getting off a train in the city centre.

Prince Harry spotted at Edinburgh Waverley picture: splashnews.com

The 35-year-old is due to host a summit on sustainable and ethical tourism in the Capital.

His wife Meghan was not with him.

Onlookers were surprised to see the Duke of Sussex walk so casually through the station.

One passer-by posted online: "Oh my god what is Prince Harry doing in Edinburgh Waverley train station. Just saw him walking through to the otherside with his bags."

Prince Harry joined forces with Booking.com, SkyScanner, CTrip, TripAdvisor and Visa to try to encourage travellers to make “environmentally friendly choices” when booking trips.

The key aims of his Travalyst initiative, launched in September, include “supporting local people, protecting wildlife, tackling climate change and environmental damage, and alleviating overtourism.”