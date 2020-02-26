Prince Harry in Edinburgh: Some of the world's most beautiful destinations face destruction from overtourism

Princes Harry told a tourism summit in Edinburgh that some of the world's most beautiful destinations risk being "destroyed" and their communities "overwhelmed" by surging visitor numbers.

The Duke of Sussex, who insisted he should simply be referred to as "Harry" at the event. described Scotland as "one of the fastest growing destinations in the world" at the event, as he began his last ever series of official royal engagements.

Prince Harry used the event to set out his ambitions for new sustainable tourism initiative he has created to "lead and mobilise" the industry worldwide and will be "a catalyst for positive change" in areas affected by tourism.

A travel industry "coalition" on sustainability which the Duke instigated last year has suggested that a worldwide "scoring system" be introduced to highlight eco-friendly airlines, hotels and tourism experiences.

Speaking at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, he called for a collective effort to persuade people to take holidays that bring "social, environmental and economic benefits" to communities and destinations.

The Duke joined forces last autumn with Booking.com, SkyScanner, CTrip, TripAdvisor and Visa to forge an official partnership to encourage travellers to make “environmentally friendly choices” when booking trips.

Key aims of his Travalyst initiative, which was launched last September, include “supporting local people, protecting wildlife, tackling climate change and environmental damage, and alleviating overtourism.”

Edinburgh was chosen to host the sustainable tourism summit less than a year after it was named one of the world’s worst-affected overtourism hotspots, along with the likes of Amsterdam, Rome, Venice and Barcelona. It was also cited alongside the Taj Mahal, in India, the Peruvian citadel of Machu Picchu, Dubrovnik, in Croatia, and Iceland as famous destinations "that can no longer cope with their own popularity."

The city has seen the number of overnight stays soar by almost a third in the space of seven years, to 4.26 million, while the number of day visitors has soared by almost half a million each year over the same period.

The Duke told delegates: "Travalyt is a coalition of partners with a shared goal to transform the future of tourism and travel for everyone, to give people access to better information, and ensure that the future development of tourism positively supports the destinations that the industry relies on and that their communities depend on.

"We believe that travel is a good thing. It is the heart of human experience, of cultural connections and of new friendship.

"It is a global powerhouse that employs hundreds of millions of people, keeping culture alive, protecting some of the world's most precious spaces and introduces us to people, places and wildlife that we have only seen on a screen. It is these experiences that we remember and cherish.

"As most of you in this room will know, tourism is one of the world's largest economic sectors, generating nearly nine trillion dolllars globally each year, representing one in 10 jobs and more than 10 per cent of the world's GBD - and it is rapidly growing. It is predicted that tourism will reach more than 1.8 billion travellers by 2030.

"If we don't act and in large part get ahead of this inevitable surge, this massive increase will mean we see more of the world's most beautiful destinations closed or destroyed, more communities becoming overwhelmed, more beaches shut because of pollution, and animals and wildlife driven from their natural habitat, which has a huge impact on communities and reduces tourism opportunities.

"We are here to find ways to make sure that that does not happen.

"We want to see a future where people are able to take holidays and trips that have social, environmental and economic benefits to communities and destinations built in.

"Based on our research, there is an increasing desire for these type of trips. We want to make them a reality for everyone. But we can't do it without your help.

"I want to create a platform where all of us who are concerned about these issues can work together, where competitors can unite and incentivise in positive systemic change.

"With our partners, we now have the best shot. Travalyst's founding partners have joined forces to lead and mobilise the tourism industry and will be a catalyst for positive change.

"We want to hear truths and perspectives from across the industry. We have to work together, with partners, experts, operators, communities and others to scale up the good practices that are in use around the world.

"Scotland is a great example of what we mean. There is a holistic ambition to Scotland's intent that can be adopted across the UK and even around the world.

"Scotland is one of the fastest growing tourism destinations worldwide and is also at the forefront of having a more sustainable approach, which is why your insight into these issues is so invaluable."