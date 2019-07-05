Popular landmarks Edinburgh Castle and The Real Mary King's Close battle for top UK tourism award

EDINBURGH Castle and The Real Mary King's Close are battling it out to be named the Best UK Heritage Attraction in the travel industry “Oscars”.

The popular tourist attractions and historical landmarks have been nominated for the category in the prestigious British Travel Awards (BTAs).

Edinburgh Castle is Scotland’s top paid-for visitor attraction, and drew more than two million visitors last year.

It won the category four times in a row from 2011 to 2014.

This year they are up against Oxford Castle & Prison, Windsor Castle and York Chocolate Story to bag the publically voted for gong.

Voting closes on September 30 and winners will be announced at a BTA gala dinner in London on November 27.

Nick Finnigan, Edinburgh Castle Executive Manager, said: “This nomination is another honour for Edinburgh Castle. With its incredible history, new high-quality exhibitions, excellent staff and breath-taking views of the city, we are very proud of the Castle and for it again being recognised in this category.

“We are especially thankful to our amazing visitors who continue to be fascinated by the castle and would be hugely grateful if they took the time to vote for us and help us

win.”

BTA chief executive Lorraine Barnes Burton said: “The British Travel Awards gives the opportunity to reward travel and tourism enterprises for outstanding performance in service delivery and product offering.

The Real Mary King's Close

“Last year more than 750,000 votes were cast by the travelling public to determine the 2018 Award winners.”

Glasgow has been shortlisted in the best UK Airport category.

The Real Mary King's Close were contacted for comment.