Pie and a pint and the heightened anguish of watching Scotland on the big screen

You know when you’re watching rugby and you suddenly realise your 50-inch telly just doesn’t quite cut it?

Or when the half-time whistle blows and the kitchen is just too far away?

The Heart of Hawick may just have the answer for the upcoming Six Nations tournament.

Fans can sing the national anthem to their hearts’ content, sure in the knowledge the bairn is not going to be frightened, before you watch the action on the big screen.

And the pie issue is also no longer a problem ... because a pie and a pint is included in the £5 entrance fee.

In February and March, all five of Scotland’s Six Nations matches will be live on the big screen in the auditorium.

Sophy Delavigne, operations manager at Heart of Hawick said: “After the success of last year’s screenings, we know that live-streaming sporting events on our cinema screen is very popular.

“To enhance the customer experience this time, we have introduced a ‘Pie and Cheers to the Six Nations’ offer, where customers can enjoy a pie and drink [of lager, bitter or non-alcoholic types] along with the screening for only £5.”

Now all Scotland need to do is actually make it so that you can watch them play without having to peek from bethind clenched fingers.

Screening times: Saturday, February 1, 4.45pm: Ireland vs Scotland; Saturday, February 8, 4.45pm: England vs Scotland; Saturday, February 22, 2.15pm: Italy vs Scotland; Sunday, March 8, 3pm: France vs Scotland; Saturday, March 14, 2.15pm: Wales vs Scotland.

Tickets (£5) must be booked in advance and are available at the box office.

Call 01450 360688 or book online at www.heartofhawick.co.uk.