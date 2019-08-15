Pick up a bargain at Fife ladies’ fashion show fundraiser

Local ladies are being invited to be dedicated followers of fashion in Burntisland next month to raise funds for a worthy cause.

A Ladies Fashion Show and Pop Up Shop is being held at the Kingswood Hotel on September 4 at 7pm and all the money collected from the event is going to Maggie’s Fife.

The event has been organised by Maggie Macdonald, Sophie McInnes, Linda McCrabbe and John Murray who all have varying backgrounds and experience but have a shared interest in supporting Fife charities.

Maggie said: “One of us had been to a Colours Fundraising Fashion Show outwith the Kingdom and thought it would be great to have an event like this in Fife.

“It will be a fun night and those attending can bag some amazing bargains from well known quality brands of the High Street and most importantly raise some funds for Maggie’s Fife.

“There will be a fashion show run by Colours and after this their rails of discounted clothing, will be available to try and buy. Payment with cash, card or cheque will all be accepted.

“The catwalk show features ladies fashion from household name brands at 50 per cent off the RRP or more. After the show, all styles from the catwalk are available to buy with a range of sizes available.

“We will also have a select choice of local businesses: Jean @Uptown Girl will be there with her range of Joe Browns Shoes and Bags plus a selection of perfumes. Rachael Jayne of Chanix Millinery will be there with her range of fascinators and hatinators.”

She continued: “The shop at The Kingswood will have a selection of accessories from their extensive range and we will also have the group of Made for Maggie’s volunteers who will have their creations for sale.”

Maggie said the group have personal reasons why they want to fundraise for Maggie’s Fife. She said: “We have all known family or friends affected by cancer and how valuable the work of Maggie’s is for everyone from the individual with cancer to their family and friends who all need support.

“Maggie’s is there for them all and helps with every aspect of life after such a diagnosis from the psychological and emotional support to providing help with financial matters.”

There will also be a raffle on the night with fantastic prizes up for grabs including a vintage afternoon tea for 10 people.

Maggie thanked the Kingswood Hotel owners Kathryn and Rankin Bell for providing the venue and supporting the fundraiser.

Louise Duncan, centre fundraising organiser, Maggie’s Fife, said: “A huge thank you to Maggie Macdonald for organising this fantastic fashion show in aid of Maggie’s Fife. We are so grateful to have been chosen as the charity for this event and I hope that everyone attending will have a great time. It means so much and helps Maggie’s to continue to provide support for people dealing with cancer in the Fife area.”

Tumong Edwards, centre fundraising manager, Maggie’s Fife, said: “We are delighted Maggie and her friends have chosen to support Maggie’s with this fashion show, I know it will be a fun and upbeat event show casing lots of different styles as well as local beauty, fashion and crafts - including our very own Made for Maggie’s stand. On behalf of Maggie’s I’d like to everyone involved for dedicating their time to organise this event to help people affected by cancer in Fife.”

Tickets, priced £6 or two for £10, are available from Maggie’s Fife, Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy, The Kingswood Hotel, Burntisland Road, The Ship Restaurant Kinghorn, The New York Sandwich Company Kirkcaldy or by contacting Maggie at: maggie.macdonald@outlook.com