Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe wow fans at BAFTA Scotland Awards

Speaking at the glitzy event in Glasgow, Heughan said he felt "honoured" for the part he had played in "bringing Scotland to the rest of the world." The 39-year-old Scot and his co-star Caitriona Balfe have become huge international stars since the Sony-Starz series launched in 2014. The awards honour the best in Scottish film, games and television from the past 12 months.

1. BAFTA Scotland Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe hit the red carpet at the 2019 Scottish BAFTAs on Sunday 3 November. Picture: Robert Perry/JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

