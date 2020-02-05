One of Scotland's earliest-known images of a warrior in Highland dress secured for the nation

One of the earliest images of a Highland warrior has been secured for the nation.

The Glasgow Museums service has announced the acquisition of a an image of a then 15-year-old folk hero who was killed during the ill-fated attempt to set up a Scots colony in South America.

The museums service claims the portrait of Lord Mungo Murray, a member of one of Scotland's most powerful 17th century political dynasties, wearing a belted plaid in tartan is even said to pre-date the "invention" of kilts and clan tartans.

The "Highland Chieftain" image, worth around £600,000, depicts Murray dressed for hunting holding a a flintlock sporting gun, carrying two pistols in his belt and with a ribbon basket sword by his side.

Born in Garth, in Perthshire, was the son of John Murray, the 1st Marquess of Atholl, who rose to take office as Keeper of the Privy Seal of Scotland, a role which dated back to the 14th century.

However after being spurned by Margaret Campbell, the daughter of politician and Covenanter Sir George Campbell of Cessnock, Ayrshire, whom he had hoped to marry, Murray set sail on the ill-fated expedition to Darien in 1699. Shortly after his arrival he was killed by Spanish forces who had laid claim to the territory.

Described as a "hugely significant image" of Scottish culture and national identity, John Michael Wright's painting has now gone on display at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Art Fund, Friends of Glasgow Museums and the National Fund for Acquisitions have all helped to ensure that the painting will remain on public view for free. It was previous owned by a Hong Kong-based financier and collector of Scottish art, Allan Murray.

A spokeswoman for Glasgow Museums said: "The large-scale work presents Lord Mungo Murray as a powerful Highlander warrior, standing in a mountainous landscape with his servant in the background carrying his master's longbow and fur-decorated targe.

"Mungo Murray is clothed with an exquisite paned wool doublet embroidered with silver and silver-gilt threads, which demonstrates his wealth and status as an aristocratic and cosmopolitan Highland Scot.

"He proudly holds a long gun made for hunting, sports a brass basket-hilted sword of ribbon-hilt form and a lavishly-decorated dirk, the ornamental knotwork of which is unique to the Gàidhealtachd (Gaelic speaking regions) and wears a brace of steel pistols, complete with rams-horn’ shaped butts hooked on each side of his belt, a design that was exclusive to Scotland."

Stephen Deuchar, director of the Art Fund, said: "‘Lord Mungo Murray’s fine portrait draws on the ideology of the brave and fearless warrior, so much part of Scotland’s history and identity.

"It’s an excellent addition to Glasgow Museums’ permanent collection, enriching the story of one the most celebrated of Highland Chieftains.’

David McDonald, deputy leader of Glasgow City Council, said: "Our successful acquisition of this hugely significant painting for Scottish culture and national identity ensures it remains accessible to the public who have come to love and identify with the work.

"Visitors can learn more about the painting and the artist through a programme of events and activities that will accompany its display in Kelvingrove."