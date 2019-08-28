‘‘Once in a lifetime chance’’ taking place in Motherwell Diocese as relics arrive

Relics of St Therese of Lisieux will arrive in Motherwell Diocese tomorrow (Thursday August 19)

The relics are in the Diocese of Motherwell until Sunday, September 1 as part of a three week tour of the eight Scottish Dioceses.

And thousands of pilgrims are expected to throng to Carfin Grotto to see the relics at the weekend.

The French saint who began life as Marie-Francoise-Therese Martin entered the convent aged just fifteen and was canonised in 1925 by Pope Pius XI.

Many miracles of healing have been reported throughout the world, including Scotland, through her intercession.

Fr Jim Grant, General Secretary of the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland who has coordinated the visit said: “People today are fascinated by the idea of pilgrimage, of travelling to a holy place or site associated with a holy person.

“This once in a lifetime visit of the relics of Saint Therese to Scotland is a pilgrimage in reverse, where a holy person comes to us. We can expect many graces from this visit including healing, conversion and discovery of true vocation to God.”

Bishop Joseph Toal, Bishop of Motherwell, said: “I hope the Pilgrimage of the Relics of St Therese will encourage us, through the inspiration and intercession of St Therese, to have confidence in God’s merciful love for each of us, and to share that love daily with all with whom we share our lives.

“ In bringing St Therese’s relics to Scotland we will pray that we will be inspired by her to recognise and live to the full our vocation in the mission of the Church in our country as joyful witnesses of Jesus Our Lord.