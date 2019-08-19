Nominees announced for 2019 Amused Moose Comedy Award

SEVEN lucky stand-ups have been nominated for this year’s Amused Moose Comedy Award 2019.

The award searches for the best Fringe comedy shows from talent ‘on the cusp of fame’.

The finalists are Aaron Simmonds for Disabled Coconut, Archie Henderson for Jazz Emu, James McNicholas for The Boxer, Janine Harouni for Stand Up with Janine Harouni (please stay seated), Liam Withnail for Homecoming, Paul F Taylor for Odd Paul and Stephen Buchanan for baby Dove.

The winner will enjoy a two week run in the Soho Playhouse Fringe Encore Series this autumn as well as appearing at the Amused Moose Comedy Award showcase at Soho Theatre in October.

This year’s ‘super seven’ will compete for the shiny moose trophies, fame and glory in the final of the Award at 10pm on Wednesday 21 August at JustTheTonic’s Grassmarket Centre, on Candlemaker Row.

The trophies will be presented by Shona McCarthy, Edinburgh Fringe CEO, with Ian Smith on hosting duties and Marcel Lucont in the guest spot.

The Super Seven finalists were selected by an industry panel, including critics, promoters and producers, who have watched and scored all entries online, before viewing the long-list live in Edinburgh.

At the final, the seven nominees will perform eight to 10 minute segments of their shows, battling it out in their next step on the road to stardom.

Previous winners of the award include Tony Law, Marcel Lucont, Celia Pacquola and Richard Gadd.

On the night a combination of audience votes and an industry panel will ratify the scores to find the winner.

Amused Moose Comedy Comedy Award 2019 Final, Grassmarket Centre’s Old Foundry, Candlemaker Row, Wednesday 21 August, 10pm, £14, www.edfringe.com