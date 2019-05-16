Nominate a guest to appear on Christopher Biggins’ Edinburgh Fringe chat show

HE’S been called a National Treasure but when Christopher Biggins brings his brand new chat show to the Fringe in August, it is Edinburgh’s secret treasures he will be seeking out - locals with great stories.

To find those illusive guests, Biggins has appealed to Evening News readers for help.

He says, “There’s something very special about coming to Edinburgh. It’s a gorgeous city and I have lots of friends there, so I’m very excited to be bringing my new chat show to the Fringe.

“I am also looking for local people who are interested in food, wine, musical artists, pipers... in fact anyone who loves Edinburgh, to come on the show.”

Late Lunch With Biggins will showcase the best of the Capital and celebrate the city’s weird and the wonderful.

Returning to the festival four decades after his Fringe debut, Biggins will host the daily chat show at the Pleasance Dome throughout August.

Chatting with friends old and new, the TV personality promises a few discreet and perhaps the odd indiscreet tale from his life and career in an hour of laughs and gossip.

“I last came to the Fringe about 30 or 40 years ago,” he recalls. “I did two plays by John Grillo called Food and Zonk.

“It was a long time ago but I loved it. I had a marvellous time, however, this one will be very different.”

Biggins’ decided to return while visiting the festival last year. “That was when we got the idea to do this show,” he says.

“Each day we will have two guests who are appearing at the Festival and then one who is a local personality or character.

“It would be fantastic if Evening News readers could nominate locals they think I should interview. I do like a good natter.”

As for the ‘weird and wonderful’, he laughs, “Well, I know there are some eccentric Scotsmen up there and I think it would be lovely to interview them.”

Nominations should be e-mailed to info@cahootstheatrecompany.com and if your nomination is chosen you will receive a ticket to see the show your nominee is in plus the chance to have a photo taken with Biggins after the show.

A household name for 30 years now, Biggins was crowned King of the Jungle when he won I’m a Celebrity... in 2007. He won Celebrity Come Dine With Me two years later.

He is also loved for his roles as Lukewarm in Porridge and Adam Painting in Rentaghost, as well as Nero in I, Claudius and the Reverend Whitworth in the original Poldark.

It was a stint co-presenting Surprise, Surprise with Cilla Black that led to him being typecast a ‘bubbly personality’.

“I’ve enjoyed everything I’ve done,” he says. “I know I am 70, but when I look at my biog I’m amazed. I think, ‘How did I manage to do all that?’”

Late Lunch with Biggins, Pleasance Dome, Bristo Square, 31 July-25 August, 2.40pm, £9-£15, 0131-556 6550